Taylor Armstrong Explains Her Erratic Behavior in Paparazzi Video

Taylor Armstrong set the record straight on her wild interaction with paparazzi outside of a popular West Hollywood restaurant.

In August 2023, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star was caught on video as she taunted paparazzi and made animated faces while waiting outside of the celebrity hotspot Craig’s.

On August 29, 2023, Armstrong spoke out about the incident on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. During the interview, the mom of one confirmed that she was not drinking heavily on the night that her interaction with paparazzi went viral, but that she did have one drink.

Taylor Armstrong Said She Had a Long Day & Didn’t Eat Dinner on the Night She Ran Into Reporters Outside of Craig’s

During her appearance on “Two Ts,” Armstrong, 52, was hit with questions about her erratic behavior outside of Craig’s. During her wild rant, the Bravo star teased that the upcoming RHOC season 17 reunion will be “the dirtiest reunion ever.”

Taylor told Mellencamp and Judge that she and her husband John Bluher were ambushed by paparazzi that night. “Here’s how I got ambushed with the whole thing,” she said, before joking that she blamed her husband for the situation.

“So we had a driver we never used before, and he said he was outside,” she continued. “Well, outside meant down the block. That’s not where you pick people up at Craig’s. And so now I’m standing outside, and I really didn’t like my dinner that night, which is the first time in my life I’ve not liked my dinner at Craig’s. I always get the honey fried chicken and it’s usually so good, and it just wasn’t. “

Armstrong admitted that she drank her dinner instead, but that she only had one cocktail all night.

“I did have a martini, but I mean, you know, I can hold my alcohol. So I don’t really know what happened,” she said. “It was like it was like the cheapest drunk I’ve ever been. I don’t understand what happened.”

“I really only had one martini, which you know for me is nothing,” she added. “I didn’t eat, you know, and that day was so long [driving from Orange County to Beverly Hills]. It just, it was a long day. “

Taylor Armstrong Made Faces & Odd Poses While Speaking to Paparazzi

Snippets from Armstrong’s paparazzi interview went viral on the internet. In one clip, she chastised paparazzi and told them to “watch the f****** news.” She told another that he should “watch an episode” of RHOC so he’d know that she is bisexual.

Armstrong also teased a dirty RHOC reunion, saying, “S*** is about to get real.” She also became annoyed by a paparazzi who called her “Tyler” instead of “Taylor” and told him he was “done.”

Throughout the video, Armstrong looked straight at the camera and made funny faces and dramatic poses as her husband stood by her holding his phone.

On “Two Ts,” Judge and Mellencamp confirmed that Craig’s is “a paparazzi haven.”

When Judge asked Armstrong to clarify her comments about the RHOC reunion – which hasn’t even filmed yet – Armstrong reiterated, “It’s gonna be dirty, Tamra. You know it. … I filmed it in my mind. I think the reunion’s gonna be a little bit off the chain. I have to say.”

Armstrong added that after watching the season she has “some opinions to share” about things that were said by her co-stars. She also admitted that she would “love” an RHOC orange, aka status as a main cast member.

Armstrong was an original star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010 before making history as the first Housewife to switch cities with her move to a “friend” status on the Orange County franchise more than a decade later.

