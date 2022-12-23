Taylor Armstrong Reveals Why She Decided to Return to ‘Real Housewives’

Taylor Armstrong will be a big part of season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” making her official return to the “Real Housewives” franchise after six years away.

Armstrong appeared as a full-time star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its first three seasons, before appearing as a guest through season 6. Armstrong had been going through a divorce from Russell Armstrong before he died by suicide while RHOBH was filming. This was enough for Armstrong to take a step back and realize that she needed to take time away and heal without cameras rolling.

“After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life, I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi. It was a little bit frightening for a while ‘cause I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened,” Armstrong told Bravo.

A lot has changed in the time since and Armstrong is returning to the show, albeit to a different franchise. Now that she lives in the OC, Armstrong will be filming alongside the RHOC ladies.

Armstrong Explained Her Decision to Return to Bravo

During an “Ask Me Anything” posted on her Instagram Stories, Armstrong was asked what made her want to return to the franchise.

“I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” Armstrong wrote in response.

“When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished,” she continued.

“When I was on #RHUGT, I had so much fun just being myself rather than worrying about my former home life stress. And now, I am excited to share my new chapter on #RHOC,” she added.

Armstrong joined the cast as a “friend of” for season 17, though fans are hoping that she will wind up with an orange back in her hands.

And, as for what fans can expect for the new season, Armstrong described the season in three words: “Twisted. Extraordinary. Comeback.”

Armstrong Shared a Photo From 1 of Her Confessional Looks

For those wishing that Armstrong will have a more substantial role on season 17, she has been dropping some hints that she’s here to stay.

On December 3, 2022, she shared a photo of one of her confessional looks for the new season.

“Confessions of a crossover Housewife,” Armstrong captioned the snap, adding a diamond emoji to represent her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and an orange emoji for her upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Fans took to the comments section of the post to show their excitement for Armstrong’s return and many expressed their hopes that Armstrong will be in the opening credits.

