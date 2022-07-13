Taylor Armstrong Reveals Why RHOBH’s Original Cast Was Better Than Today

Taylor Armstrong was an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The first season of the show starred the mom of one along with Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, and Kim and Kyle Richards. Armstrong appeared on the show for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013, then popped in as a “guest” several times after.

Armstrong’s tumultuous personal life was brought to light while she was on the Bravo reality show. After she filed for divorce from her abusive husband, Russell, he committed suicide, per E! News.

In 2020, Armstrong told Bravo insider’s Life After that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars were like “family” to her as she struggled with her abusive marriage and the aftermath of her husband’s death.

But the RHOBH OG seems to have a different feeling about more recent incarnations of the show, which has featured some add-on cast members that sometimes don’t have a strong connection to the core group of ladies. The current cast of RHOBH includes newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

Taylor Armstrong Said Season 1 of RHOBH Stands Out Because the Cast Members Were Real Friends

On the July 11, 2022, episode of the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Armstrong addressed how the hit show has changed over the years. In recent seasons, there have been more girl-gang gang-ups and negative storylines targeted at individual cast members.

Armstrong pointed out that the original cast members were really friends. “Adrienne and I were close a long time before we ever did Housewives,” she told Yontef. “Our babies were in mommy and me together. And we spent a lot of time together. Our preschool in Beverly Hills, we’d go to coffee and you know, our kids would play together.”

She added that the drama-filled scenes filmed for the early season of the show worked because the co-stars really cared for one another and it showed on-camera.

“I think we were so emotionally connected because we cared about one another,” she said. “And for me, I don’t get really get riled up with people that I don’t like or I don’t care for. So I think the tensions ran so high and the drama was so extreme because we actually cared what each other thought and about protecting one another. I think that that bond is something that, without that it becomes very artificial television.”

Taylor Armstrong Gave Details on an Iconic Season 1 Scene

S1 RHOBH Dinner Party From Hell 4 I do not own copyrights of this video. If you want me to remove it please let me know. For throwback purposes only. Download complete episode from BravoTVs YouTube channel 2019-03-17T01:41:00Z

One of the most iconic RHOBH season 1 episodes was the famous “Dinner Party From Hell,” which featured a dinner party hosted by Camille Grammer that included impromptu readings from psychic medium, Allison DuBois. During an awkward scene, DuBois puffed on an e-cigarette as she told Kyle Richards that her husband, Mauricio Umansky, would “never emotionally fulfill” her. “As soon as your kids are grown up you’ll have nothing in common,” DuBois revealed to Richards.

“This Alison DuBois piece, I didn’t know what we were getting into,” Armstrong told Yontef. “At first it seemed very staged the way she was acting. And it was like, the crazy psychic personality. And then as the dinner party went on, it just seemed like crazy and forget psychic.”

“I remember Camille in the beginning when we were having our specialty cocktail, she said, ‘Don’t let Alison drink too much, because she gets crazy.’ And I’m thinking we all get crazy when we drink too much. But that girl can take it to another level,” Armstrong said.

“When she started getting, you know, it’s one thing for us to argue, but when it starts going below the belt,” Armstrong continued. “I love Kyle and Mauricio and they have an incredible marriage and she started saying things about …Mauricio not fulfilling her. And I was like, okay, this chick’s going to start cutting below the belt. And it’s just going to get worse from here. And I think it just spun completely out of control before any of us realized how nuts it was going to be.”

According to TooFab, DuBois’ friendship with Grammer ended years ago, and her opinion hasn’t changed about Richards’ relationship, despite the fact that the “Halloween” star has marked 25 years of marriage to Umansky.

“They’re still boring,” DuBois tweeted in 2018. “Especially Kyle. You can change the players on the show, Kyle will still never be emotionally fulfilled. Kyle, he likes West Hollywood, what are you going to do?”

