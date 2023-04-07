Fans Are ‘Happy’ for RHOC Star as She Shares Wedding Photo

Fans are thrilled for “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Taylor Armstrong as she celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband John Bluher.

On April 4, 2023, Armstrong shared a photo from her 2014 wedding to Bluher, wishing her husband a happy anniversary. “9 years today. I love you darling. Thank you to @davidtutera for making our day so special,” she captioned the post.

The couple exchanged vows at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California, according to People magazine. “Today, John, Kennedy and I became a family. I married my best friend and Kennedy’s family circle became complete,” she told the outlet.

“I definitely believe the universe put John in my path for a reason. We were meant to be,” she added.

This is Armstrong’s second marriage. She was previously married to Russell Armstrong from 2005 through 2011. Russell Armstrong died by suicide in August 2011. Taylor Armstrong and Russell Armstrong’s daughter, Kennedy, is 17-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Expressed Joy in Seeing Taylor Armstrong & John Bluher’s Wedding Photo

Taylor Armstrong wore an off-white colored, strapless gown designed by Chagoury Couture. The dress featured lace work on the bodice and a thick train. She wore her long, blond hair in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders and she carried a bouquet of brightly colored flowers.

Shortly after Taylor Armstrong shared her wedding photo on social media, dozens of people took to the comments section to congratulate her and Bluher, an attorney, on on nine years together. Many others also let her know that they are so “happy” that she’s found love again following her previous relationship.

“So happy for you that you got your happily ever after. Hope your daughter is also doing well,” one person wrote.

“Nothing better than finding your person. Wishing you the happiest of anniversaries,” someone else added.

“I am so happy you have found your forever happiness,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations i am so happy for you all my best wishes,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Taylor Armstrong Shared a Series of Photos With John Bluher on Valentine’s Day

Taylor Armstrong hasn’t been shy about putting her love for Bluher on display and she often shares photos of the two of them together.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my love,” she captioned a series of pics on February 14, 2023. Four days later, she shared another photo of the two on vacation together in Colorado. “Having the best time in Vail with my love and friends,” she captioned the snap.

Taylor Armstrong is the first ever “Real Housewives” star to make a full franchise crossover. After appearing on the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she has signed on to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for the upcoming season 17.

“The difference for me is I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills. And now I’m getting to have such a fresh perspective of just being with the ladies and having fun and speaking my truth and not being concerned about what it’s like to actually go home at the end of the day,” she told People magazine of the transition.

