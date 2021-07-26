Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Pic After She’s Injured At Home

Teddi Mellencamp woke up on the wrong side of the bed over the weekend.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a photo to her Instagram page after she blacked out after jumping out of bed to rush into her daughter’s room in the middle of the night.

Mellencamp shared a photo of her swollen face and busted lip following the in-home accident. After asking her followers if they have any tips for getting rid of vertigo, she explained what happened.

“At 4 a.m., Slate yelled out for me to please come to her room and as any Mom would I jumped up at mock speed and sprinted in there,” the mom of three wrote. “By time I got to her room, my eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip.”

Mellencamp added that she was trying to avoid going online to research a diagnosis and noted she would make a doctor’s appointment instead.

In a video shared to Instagram stories, Mellencamp revealed that she has been suffering from on-and-off vertigo for a while.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Reacted to Mellencamp’s Accident

Mellencamp’s photo sparked a reaction from her fans and celebrity friends. In the comments section, her pal Kyle Richards, who was hospitalized over the weekend after walking into a beehive and suffering multiple bee stings and an allergic reaction, wrote, “We are a good team #hotmessexpress.”

“Put us in bubble wrap,” Mellencamp replied.

Other “Real Housewives” stars also reacted to Mellencamp’s mishap.

“No! You and Kyle both!” wrote Dorit Kemsley.

“OMG FOX FORCE IS FALLING APART TODAY,” co-star Lisa Rinna wrote, in reference to the “RHOBH” group’s nickname.

Rinna later added, “Did Tequila Terry go to Slate’s room or was it Teddi? Asking for a friend. “

“No!!! I’m so sorry,” RHOBH newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote of Mellencamp’s accident. “I was wondering why you weren’t there today. Heal quickly love.”

It’s unclear whose event Kung Minkoff was referring to, but Mellencamp replied to her comment with, “I know!!! I can’t believe I had to miss it. Figured fainting around wouldn’t be a good look for a 1 year old gathering.”

Other Bravo stars, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof, and “Real Housewives of Orange County” alums Tamara Judge, Gretchen Rossi, and Vicki Gunvalson also offered well wishes to Mellencamp following her accident.

Mellencamp Recently Celebrated her 40th Birthday With Several RHOBH Stars

Mellencamp’s accident came less than one month after she celebrated her 40th birthday with several of her former co-stars in Mexico. According to Bravo.com, “Teddi’s 40th Welcome Dinner” featured a multi-course feast served in a straw hut on the beach.

The guests, which included Richards, Rinna, and Kemsley, were entertained by a fire dancer and they later kicked off their own dance party, per the Daily Mail.

Mellencamp, who was fired from the “Real Housewives” franchise last year after appearing in Seasons 8 through 10, recently confirmed on her “Teddi Tea” podcast that she will make a cameo on the Beverly Hills-based Bravo reality show later this season, according to Us Weekly.

