Teddi Mellencamp Addresses Rumors Regarding Her Divorce

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp addressed rumors that began circulating after she filed for divorce from her second husband, Edwin Arroyave in November 2024.

On November 13, Us Weekly reported that an insider told the publication that Mellencamp and her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, who is married to Karli Schroeder, were romantically involved prior to her separation from Arroyave in October 2024.

Mellencamp addressed rumors regarding her divorce during the November 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge.

“I’m sure that everyone has seen everything all over the world wide web … And what I can say — which I’m trying very hard — there’s multiple sides to every story. I’m not going to confirm or deny anything. But there’s many people involved,” said Mellencamp on her podcast.

She then said she was concerned about her and Arroyave’s children, Cruz Arroyave, Slate Arroyave, and Dove Arroyave.

“The kids, they’re the priority. So for the time being, that’s all I’m going to discuss on this,” said Mellencamp.

In addition, Mellencamp said she did not “want to throw other people under the bus.”

“There’s so much that I am not ready to process or talk about or involve the kids in. But you know, I’m sure with time there will be more conversation,” continued Mellencamp.

A Source Told US Weekly That Teddi Mellencamp & Simon Schroeder Were Romantic For Months

According to Us Weekly, a source told the publication that “Simon and Teddi had a thing several months ago but it’s not still happening.” Us Weekly reported that the insider also said that Arroyave had been unfaithful in their marriage.

“Teddi and Edwin had been working on the problems of their marriage, despite his past indiscretions. They stayed in the marriage for the sake of the kids,” said the source, per US Weekly. “Teddi isn’t excusing her behavior but this was the first and only time she strayed outside of the marriage and says there’s two sides to the story. They are both to blame.”

Kelly Dodd Claimed Teddi Mellencamp Had a Cheated

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd claimed Mellencamp had an affair. On November 12, Dodd took to the comments section of a post uploaded by the Instagram account, bravohousewives.

“She cheated she’s a douche bag! I know for a fact because Robyn told me everything @teddimellencamp you know that I know everything! I hope Edwin gets custody,” wrote Dodd.

Several social media users reacted to Dodd’s comment.

“@kellyddodd thank you for this Tea 🍵 … it was hot. Piping 🥵 Hot …You just keeping it real,” wrote a commenter.

“@kellyddodd girl we need the tea ☕️ spill let us know 😂,” added another.

“@kellyddodd 🤢 mind your own business!” shared a different person.

Teddi Mellencamp Spoke About Her Relationship Issues in November 2022

In a November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp said she and her now-estranged husband went on a marriage retreat. She said that when she joined the RHOBH cast during its 8th season, she and Arroyave had “gone through something pretty difficult” in their marriage. She also said she decided to not be transparent about their issues on RHOBH.

“I just shut it down, any thought of processing of it, because I just wanted to give the illusion that our life was perfect and everything was perfect,” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also said that she and Arroyave neglected to fix the issues in their relationship that occurred in 2014. According to Mellencamp, she and her estranged husband had a productive conversation about their marriage while at the November 2022 retreat.

“He was like, ‘I’ve been hearing you. I wasn’t ready to hear you. And then I feel pain because of the pain that I caused you. Let’s talk about it,'” said Mellencamp.