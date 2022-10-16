RHOBH Alum Asks Andy Cohen Why She Was Fired at BravoCon

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave left the series following its tenth season, which premiered in 2020. During the 2022 BravoCon, Arroyave interviewed Bravo producer Andy Cohen on her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge. During the interview, the RHOBH alum asked the “Watch What Happens Live” host why her contract was not renewed.

“Why did I get fired?” inquired the 41-year-old.

Cohen responded by asking her if she recalled who joined the RHOBH cast after she was let go. When she replied Crystal Kung Minkoff became an RHOBH star during season 11, the father of two shared he believed the Bravo series was successful because it has a revolving door of cast members. He also noted that Arroyave briefly appeared in RHOBH seasons 11 and 12.

“I think one of the successes of Real Housewives franchise is that for 16 years, we have been taking people in and out of the game and it’s like the mob, once you are out, you are never truly out,” explained Cohen. “Here you are. Here we are. I feel like – and you turn up occasionally and I just feel like you have to take a player out of the game and keep it fresh.”

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Revealed She Would Like Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Back on the Series in July 2022

In a July 2022 interview with Daily Mail Australia, RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared that she would like Arroyave to rejoin the show’s cast. As fans are aware, Arroyave maintained a strong friendship with the “Halloween Ends” star after she left RHOBH.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife. I think if she came back she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing,” asserted the “Little House on the Prairie” actress. “I would give anything for that because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her.”

Despite Richards’ desire for her to return, Arroyave shared she would not be interested in coming back to the show if it remains in “its current state” during a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I feel like there are other opportunities that I would rather do like I just see the brutal – like I just see the mistakes, the brutal attacks and I don’t miss that. But of course, there are parts that – there’s perks. So it is what it is,” said the “All In” founder.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared How She Felt About Tamra Judge Returning to RHOC

During a September 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Arroyave discussed her “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host’s return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its seventeenth season after a two-year hiatus. The mother of four asserted that she is “so excited for her.” She also shared she believed the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” reminded viewers that Judge is an entertaining reality television personality.

“I think she’s going to be good for the dynamic of the show. I think these women in Orange County, they were all last year felt disjointed and I think this will bring a level of togetherness and I’m excited,” shared the former Bravo star.

RHOC season 17 is currently in production.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal