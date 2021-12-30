Teddi Mellencamp Shares the Angry Text She Sent Producers Before She Was Fired

Teddi Mellencamp is getting real about her time on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The former reality star opened up about her experience toward the end of her time on the show on the December 24, 2021, episode of “Two T’s and a Pod” podcast which she co-hosts with Tamra Judge.

Teddi and Tamra were talking with “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” author, Dave Quinn, about how story lines are created on the “Housewives” shows. Teddi explained that producers look to the women on the show to move things along.

Boring story lines just don’t work on the show, and Teddi recalled a lot of the feedback that she had been receiving. “The truth is, you know, you can love me or you can hate me, but what I was saying was actually what was happening,” Teddi explained.

She went on to say that she actually sent producers a text message about her role on the show — and a short while later, she was fired.

Teddi Wanted a More Positive Light Shed on Her

There was a lot of negativity surrounding Teddi on her last season of “RHOBH,” and she wanted something different out of the experience, so she sent a text messages to producers.

“I’ve trended on Twitter every single week from hate and you aren’t giving me anything else but the negative. Please, I’m doing the work, I’m showing up. I need you to show my life in some other capacity,” read the text that Teddi sent.

Evidently, that message wasn’t well received because Teddi was fired from the franchise two weeks later.

“I absolutely had no idea,” Teddi said of her firing. “I do know there was a new show-runner, so there were changes that were being made… When my bestie texted me and he’s like, ‘Hey it’s in the Daily Mail that you got fired,’ I was like, ‘hahahaha,'” she added.

Teddi seems okay with the way things went down, because she’s content leaving with the friendships that she built. “Ultimately, the fact that I can have good [friendships] with some of the women shows that… you can live at peace with that,” she said.

There Have Been Rumors That Teddi Will Return to ‘RHOBH,’ but She Isn’t Filming for Season 12

There have been plenty of rumors that Teddi would be rejoining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast, but she confirmed that she’s not back for season 12. However, Teddi admitted that she did some work for Extra — and she “may or not [have been] filmed” for the new season.

Nevertheless, Teddi is not a full-time “Housewife” nor will she be back as a “friend of” for season 12.

In recent weeks, Kathy Hilton has signed on to return to the show, though she will be in a “friend” role. Season 12 will also see two new women joining the cast. According to Page Six, Sheree Zampino and Diana Jenkins will both be part of the cast — and have been filming with the other ladies.

