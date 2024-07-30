‘Real Housewives’ Alum Shares She’s Going to Have Another Surgery

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans an update about her health.

In a July 30 Instagram post, Mellencamp shared that she will be having surgery on August 19 amid her battle with melanoma. The post featured several pictures taken of the scar on her back and shoulder from her last surgery in December 2023. She also featured a photo taken during the surgery.

In the caption of the post, she expressed gratitude toward those who have shared their support.

“The surgery is the easy part compared to the ups and downs of not being able to control what’s going on inside my own body. August 19th will be here in no time; in the meantime I will be loving on my kids, getting to see my dad [John Mellencamp] in concert with a bunch of friends, going to some incredible horse shows, and podcasting with some amazing women. I am blessed,” continued Mellencamp.

Mellencamp’s friend and former RHOBH castmate, Kyle Richards‘ took to the post’s comments section.

“Love you Ted ❤️,” wrote Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp Announced That She Would Be Having Surgery in a Different Instagram Post

Mellencamp, who received the diagnosis of stage 2 melanoma in 2022, announced she would be undergoing her upcoming surgery in a July 25 Instagram post. In the caption, she said she went in for a skin check and “got the results back,” which revealed she has “another melanoma which means another surgery.” She shared that she has had to have “more hard conversations with [her] kids.” Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have three children, Cruz Arroyave, Slate Arroyave, and Dove Arroyave. Mellencamp is also the stepmother to Arroyave’s eldest child, Isabella Arroyave.

In the caption of her July 25 Instagram post, Mellencamp stated that while she has been “trying to be positive,” she has been “feeling really sad.”

“I know I will be ok in the end – we caught this one within 90 days and earlier stages and for that I am very grateful,” continued Arroyave. “I am grateful to the incredible physicians, nurses, my family, horses, friends, and work but am also trying to be gentle with myself and say it’s ok to have feelings and be afraid.”

She also encouraged her social media followers to “book [their] skin checks.”

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Details About Her December 2023 Surgery

Mellencamp shared details about her December 2023 surgery in a December 27 Instagram post. In the caption, she explained she “specifically went through a ‘wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.'”

“Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back,” wrote Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared How She Has Spoken to Her Children About Her Health Issues

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2024, Mellencamp shared how she has decided to speak to her children about having skin cancer. She said she has encouraged her children to face their problems immediately, instead of letting situations worsen.

“I’m just really honest. And I’m like, ‘This is what’s happening. The most important thing is that I’m on top of it. And that’s the same with you guys. No matter what it is in life. You have to just go forward. Even if you are scared of things, the alternative of not handling it, is going to be worse,” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared She Asked Tamra Judge & Kyle Richards to Help Her Husband If She Passed Away

In a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Tamra Judge, Mellencamp shared she was concerned about her husband before her December 2023 surgery.

She explained she reached out to Judge and Richards because she was worried she may pass away. She said she wanted her friends to find Arroyave a suitable wife if she were to die.

“I had this moment where I was like, ‘I’m not going to be there for my family.’ And I like texted Kyle and two of our other best friends and I texted you too, and I just said, ‘You guys I need you to really be on point with who Edwin marries. And who’s going to raise my kids.’ Because I don’t trust that he can make those decisions on his own. And I really wasn’t freaking kidding,” said Mellencamp.

She explained that she wanted Arroyave’s potential partner to “ to love the [expletive] out of [her] kids.”

While recording the January 2024 podcast episode, Mellencamp stated that she had a difficult conversation with Arroyave before her December 2024 surgery.

“I said it to Edwin too and he said, ‘It’s not going to happen. You can’t talk like that.’ But we have to talk like that,” said Mellencamp.