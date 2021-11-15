Here’s Why Fans Think Teddi Mellencamp Will Be Back on ‘RHOBH’

Teddi Mellencamp appeared on three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but her contract wasn’t renewed for a fourth season — which many fans were actually happy about.

“I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah. I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am,” Mellencamp said at the time, according to E! News.

Since being let go by Bravo, Mellencamp hasn’t appeared on any episodes, however, it seems that might change for season 12.

John Mellencamp’s daughter is still friends with a couple of the current cast members — including Kyle Richards, who is one of her best friends. And while Mellencamp may not return to “RHOBH” in a full-time role, fans seem to think that she’s coming back in a friend role — and she may have already started filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Mellencamp Will Be Back in Some Capacity for Season 12

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement made about Mellencamp’s potential future on the show, some fans noticed that she’s been around a few times when Bravo cameras have been filing, and it seems like she may be featured in a couple of upcoming episodes.

“Teddi has been spotted at more than one location where the next season is being filmed, and they have just started rolling. During all her seasons she was very forgettable, but in the last one she was insufferable. Are we ready?” a Redditor wrote, starting a thread.

The feedback was less than stellar.

“She needs to give it up. Some people just don’t belong on tv and it’s fine. Go live your life,” one comment read.

“They need to Stop Recycling Trash,” another person wrote.

“That would be the nail in the coffin for me not watching lol,” a third person added.

“She just left,” a fourth comment read.

Mellencamp has not responded to the rumors that she’s coming back to “RHOBH.”

An Overwhelming Amount of People Don’t Want Mellencamp to Return to ‘RHOBH’

Along with the Original Poster’s thread came a poll in which an overwhelming amount of people voted that they did not want to see Mellencamp back on the show.

At the time of this writing, more than 4,300 people voted that they weren’t ready for Mellencamp’s return, while a mere 300 would like to see her back on the show.

“Uhhh, I don’t even want this thought out in the universe,” one Redditor wrote.

“Teddi has 176 friends with Reddit accounts, that voted yes,” another added when the poll had 176 “yes” responses.

“The results of this poll are more entertaining than Teddi ever was,” a third comment read.

“The stats on this poll are AMAZING. Take heed Bravo,” added a fourth.

READ NEXT: Should Lisa Rinna Be Fired From ‘RHOBH’?