Former Real Housewife Goes After ‘Body-Shaming’ Trolls

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has gone after her followers after body-shaming comments.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp shared a photo of her from the MTV Movie & TV Awards which took place on Sunday. The photo shows cellulite on the back of her legs.

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed Fans for Talking Badly About Her Body ‘Let’s Normalize the Reality’

“For anyone messaging me that I shouldn’t have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s normalize the reality. I work hard to for my mental and physical body to feel good.”

Many housewives both past and present commented in support of Mellencamp.

“You look amazing. Most women (including myself) have cellulite. Body shaming has to stop,” former RHOD star Stephanie Hollman wrote.

“What cellulite ????” Mellencamp’s podcast co-host and former RHOC star Tamra Judge wrote.

“It’s fun flirty and fabulous – perfect choice,” Carson Kressley wrote.

“Proud of you for standing up!!” former RHOD star Kameron Westcott wrote. Another former Dallas star, Leeanne Locken wrote, “If that’s cellulite…. ILL TRADE YA.”

Several fans also tweeted their support of Mellencamp.

“This makes you even hotter! Real real!” someone wrote.

“First, I’m sorry that people are so rude!,” a fan wrote. “Second, you looked amazing!! that dress was so fun and I can just imagine it would make you wanna dance all nightThank you Teddi for keeping it real. You look beautiful!!”

“I thought you were cooler when you were more relatable. But I’m happy for you. Stay blessed,” someone said.

Unfortunately, some fans still attacked Mellencamp.

One fan wrote “actually on reddit someone wrote when you order the khloe kardashian version and it actually shows up” Mellencamp saw the comment and replied, “thank you for doubling down on something that is meant to be hurting my feelings. Happy Monday!”

The fan backtracked saying she thought it was a compliment because Kardashian is “beautiful.”

Mellencamp replied writing, “I do think she is beautiful. The point of that article is saying when you order something nice and you get something not nice. It’s actually a very rude thing to say to someone.”

Teddi Mellencamp Posted a Tribute to Her OBGYN Jay Goldberg After He Was Found Dead

On May 31, 2022, Mellencamp posted a video of her family doctor who had died.

“I write this with the heaviest heart as we mourn the passing of Dr. Jay Goldberg,” she wrote on Instagram. “An incredible doctor to so many, he brought all of my babies into this world, saving Cruz’s life in the process. I’m sure the many families he’s helped are also forever grateful. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn with the hope that the reminder of all the good he’s done brings some solace during this trying time.”

According to E! News, Goldberg died of a heart attack while hiking at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades on May 29.

