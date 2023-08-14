RHOBH Alum Shares Texts From Shep Rose About His Messages to Brynn Whitfield

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared information about the situation involving her childhood friend “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose and “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Brynn Whitfield.

In a July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Whitfield expressed romantic interest in Rose. While giving an update on the situation with the “Southern Charm” star, she shared that he had directly messaged her on social media in an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” The 36-year-old stated that she believes Rose is “very sweet” and “very smart.” According to Whitfield, their messages have been “all PG,” pertaining to “philosophy and dogs.”

In the August 8 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave revealed that she had reached out to Rose regarding his conversations with Whitfield. According to Arroyave, he gave her details about their social media messages. Arroyave stated that Rose said he told Whitfield that he appreciated that she made complimentary comments about him in the July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I sent him a text this morning, and I said, ‘Hey I was just watching Watch What Happens Live, would you mind reminding your old pal and letting me know what you said in Brynn’s DMs?’ And he said, ‘I just said thanks for giving me props, we laughed about it, we talked about New York and where we’re from, etc. Just like boilerplate, like hello, nice to meet you,’” said Arroyave.

Shep Rose Addressed Brynn Whitfield’s Initial ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comment on Instagram

BravoTV.com reported that Rose addressed Whitfield’s July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” remarks in an Instagram comment uploaded on July 29. In the comments section of the official “Watch What Happens Live” Instagram account, Rose stated he was flattered by Whitfield’s crush. He suggested, however, that he did not appreciate that Andy Cohen seemed to be confused by Whitfield’s interest in him.

“That’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn. I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem,” read the comment.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Whitfield has a close relationship with Arroyave’s former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Lisa Vanderpump. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in July 2023, she stated that she has known Vanderpump “for years” as her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, “is a very good friend of [hers].” She explained that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, “took care of [her]” before she was financially stable.

“They were amazing,” said Whitfield.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Whitfield also suggested she was nervous about not acting authentically before joining RHONY for season 14.

“I was like there is no way that I can actually hang out with my friends and have cameras on and not be different. I was like I’ll be insecure,” said Whitfield.

She shared, however, that she soon felt at ease while being filmed.

“The craziest thing happens, after five minutes you forget that they are there. And then that’s like a problem,” quipped the 36-year-old.