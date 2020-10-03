Teddi Mellencamp Disses Former Real Housewife in New Podcast

During the October 1 episode of her podcast, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp slammed her old castmate, Camille Grammer.

During the podcast episode, Mellencamp spoke about her exit from the show, but also managed to shade Grammer in the process. “I don’t want to be the ex-Housewife that is tweeting on the show years after I have been on the show about other people’s problems,” Mellencamp said during the episode, as noted by Us Weekly. “I never want to be that person. I never want to be the person shading somebody years after … Camille Grammer makes it her sole mission in life to try and put me down on Twitter.”

Grammer is no stranger to Twitter and oftentimes uses the platform to tear into her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. When the news broke that Mellencamp was moving to Encino, California, Grammer tweeted, “So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to ‘The Real Housewives of the Valley.’” Grammer also shaded Mellencamp again on September 11, writing, “Teddi is lucky to be stuffed safely in Kyles back pocket because if she wasn’t she would be crying a different tune. #puppet”

Teddi Mellencamp Accuses Denise Richards of Trying to Be the "Star" of the RHOBH and Reacts to Her Exit, Plus She Shades Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer's Tweets, and Responds to Fan’s Question About Next Season #RHOBH #TeddiMellencamp https://t.co/jNcfFY9481 — Real Housewives (@RHOGossip) September 11, 2020

Mellencamp Said That She Was Still Sad About Being Let Go From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During the October 1st podcast episode, Mellencamp also revealed that she was still sad about being let go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I’m still on a group text with Erika [Jayne], Kyle, and[Lisa] Rinna, and there are days when I’m like ‘why do I feel sad today’. It really does feel like a breakup,” Mellencamp said during the podcast episode, as noted by Us Weekly. “I reached out to Dorit [Kemsley]. … We’ve had extreme highs and lows on the show, but [I told her] I wanted to let you know that I just want to wish you the best. Dorit has a good heart.”

Mellencamp let fans know that her contract wasn’t renewed in a September 22 Instagram video. In the video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Grammer Also Slammed Erika Jayne on Twitter Recently

As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying 🤷‍♀️ — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 8, 2020

It looks like Mellencamp is not the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member that Grammer is after. Grammer has also tweeted recently about Erika Girardi, implying that Girardi doesn’t bring much to the show.

In the tweet, Grammer wrote, “As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying.”

