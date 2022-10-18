‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Cancer Update After Doctor’s Find More Areas of Concern

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has shared an update on her recent cancer diagnosis.

On October 11, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp, who previously starred on RHOBH full-time and has since made guest appearances on the show, shared some news on Instagram.

“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she wrote.

The reality star and podcast host attended BravoCon 2022 over the weekend and appeared to be in good spirits. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, she provided fans with a cancer update after she received some additional test results.

“Melanoma Update. I have faith and lots of support from friends, family, doctors and surgeons that all will be ok,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Had Additional Moles Tested & They Came Back as Melanoma

Mellencamp had planned to have the mole removed from the top of her back on Tuesday, October 18, but her doctors have decided on a different course of action after getting some new information.

Mellencamp had a couple of additional biopsies done before heading out to BravoCon. She received the results and shared the news with fans on social media.

“While I was away, those results also came back melanoma. Due to so many melanomas in one area, they are worried to cut in there and try to remove them because they aren’t sure what they would be cutting into,” she wrote.

“This morning I have a PET scan. A PET scan can show how well certain parts of your body are working, rather than simply showing what they look like. PET scans are particularly helpful for investigating confirmed cases of cancer to determine how far the cancer has spread. Once I finish with that I have an appointment with the head hematology specialist,” Mellencamp shared.

From there, Mellencamp’s doctors will map out a proper course of treatment.

Mellencamp Is Staying Positive

This is not Mellencamp’s first experience with Melanoma. In March 17, 2022, she revealed that she had a mole removed from her back and that it was determined to be “melanoma in situ.” She had the mole removed along with some skin around it and was told to return for a checkup in a few months.

A few months passed, and now Mellencamp has additional areas of concern.

After the PET scan is complete and Mellencamp meets with a hematology specialist, she will meet with a surgical oncologist to figure out a plan of action.

“I will continue to keep you all updated because melanoma awareness is some thing I never really knew anything about and want to remind as many of you as I can to get skin checks. Feeling very grateful and blessed that we caught this when we did and then I have so many incredible doctors and surgeons working with me today to hopefully get the best outcome,” she wrote on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Gives Unexpected Update on Relationship With Ramona Singer