Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Teddi Mellencamp Cheated on Edwin Arroyave

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd has accused Teddi Mellencamp of cheating.

“She cheated she’s a douche bag! I know for a fact because Robyn told me everything @teddimellencamp you know that I know everything! I hope Edwin gets custody,” Dodd wrote in the comments section of a post about Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave’s split. It’s unclear which “Robyn” she’s referring to.

At the time of this writing, Mellencamp has not responded to Dodd’s claims.

Mellencamp and Arroyave announced their split on November 2. They share three children together; Slate, Cruz, and Dove.

Fans Reacted to Kelly Dodd’s Comment on Social Media

While fans on Instagram seemed curious for Dodd to spill the “tea,” a different conversation popped up on Reddit. Many people felt that Dodd was off base for saying that Arroyave should get full custody of the former couple’s kids.

“Damn, having an affair doesn’t make you an unfit parent. It’s also being reported that he was also cheating so I don’t think either of them have clean hands,” one person wrote.

“Cheating is not a reason for a parent to lose custody. If that were the case, Kelly would have lost custody herself, no? I wish we’d stop posting about that nightmare of a person (and no, I don’t mean Teddi this time),” someone else said.

“Kelly doesn’t give a f about Edwin or the custody. She just wants to put Teddi down. Cheating is never okay and I don’t like Teddi, but Kelly giving her two cents about the situation helps no one,” a third Redditor added.

“I know she’ll never come back but she’s just so easy to laugh at. ‘I hope Edwin gets custody!!!!’ Like what Kelly go to bed,” a fourth comment read.

Teddi Mellencamp Released a Statement Announcing Her Divorce

In early November, Mellencamp shared that she was filing for divorce.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram.

“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward,” she added.

Days after the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filed for divorce, her ex filed a response.

“Pursuant to the parties’ Premarital Agreement, all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth therein,” his court documents read, according to Us Weekly.

“The full nature and extent of [Arroyave’s] separate property is not fully known to [Arroyave] at this time. [Arroyave] will amend this Response and/or file and/or serve appropriate further pleadings to set forth any additional information at a later time as more information becomes available to him,” the docs continue.

