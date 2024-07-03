RHOBH Alum Says Co-Star’s Behavior Toward Employee Made Her ‘Feel Sick’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp says her former castmate exhibited upsetting behavior toward their employee.

While recording the June 18 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp and her co-host, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge discussed rumors that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Danielle Cabral “doesn’t treat her glam well.” Judge said they did not know if the rumors about Cabral were true. However, Mellencamp, who appeared as a full-time RHOBH cast member until 2020, stated that one of her co-stars was unkind to their staff members.

“There was one person on ‘Beverly Hills’ that when you’re all getting ready in group functions, like when you hold your diamonds [for promotions] … I would watch the way she would talk to her glam, and it would make me feel sick,” said Mellencamp.

She also stated that she was perplexed that her former castmate felt “comfortable enough to speak to their glam” in an unkind manner while surrounded by other RHOBH stars.

“Like, I would be sitting there, watching it,” said Mellencamp.

Judge then stated her RHOC co-star also does not have the best relationship with one of her employees.

“We have someone like that in ‘Orange County,'” said Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared if She Would Ever Come Back to RHOBH

During the June 17 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp suggested she is not interested in returning to RHOBH. She explained that her RHOBH castmates did not enjoy her self-deprecating humor.

“I don’t think I would ever come back to ‘Beverly Hills.’ Because I – there’s no self-deprecation in ‘Beverly Hills.’ And that’s a huge part of who I am. It’s making fun of myself,” said Mellencamp.

The former RHOBH star also noted she had an enjoyable time briefly filming for the upcoming 18th season of RHOC.

“I filmed with Tamra once this season and I said to her afterwards — and I filmed over three seasons of ‘Beverly Hills’ — I said to Tamra, ‘The most fun I had filming this show, was doing that episode of Orange County,’” said the former reality television star.

Kyle Richards Teased Information About the Upcoming 14th Season of RHOBH

Mellencamp’s friend and former RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, opened up about filming the show’s upcoming 14th season during a June 2024 Us Weekly interview. Richards teased that fans can expect a shift in the relationships among the RHOBH cast.

“The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year,” said Richards.

She explained that she is not in the best place with her castmates Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley. Richards suggested that she wished she could be closer to Kemsley, due to the changes in their respective marriages. As fans are aware, Richards and her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated in 2023. Kemsley announced that she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, separated in May 2024.

“Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship. We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position,” said Richards.

The mother of four also noted that her sister, Kathy Hilton, will be starring in season 14. According to Richards, Hilton “tries to keep the light” while filming RHOBH.

“Her main goal right now, because of what I’ve been going through, is to try to make me laugh,” explained Richards.

RHOBH season 14 does not yet have a release date.