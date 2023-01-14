Teddi Mellencamp Responds to Criticism Over Her Appearance

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave replied to an Instagram user who commented on her looks. On January 4, 2023, Teddi uploaded a video about two of her children, Slate Arroyave and Cruz Arroyave, going back to school after winter break. One social media user took to the comments section to share that they believed the 41-year-old has undergone too many cosmetic procedures.

“She went to [sic] far with the work on her face,” wrote the commenter.

Teddi was quick to respond to the message and referenced that the social media user did not have a profile picture.

“She is the person you are messaging. Love this coming from someone without a profile pic. Happy New Year ❤️,” responded the “Two Ts In A Pod” host.

Several commenters shared their support for Teddi in the comments section.

“Well said. You look amazing as always. ❤️,” commented a fan.

“wtf? Teddi is gorgeous! Jealous much!” added another.

“@teddimellencamp you are beautiful,” shared a different person.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Opened Up About Her Neck Lift in May 2022

While speaking to ExtraTV in May 2022, Teddi shared she decided to undergo a neck lift because she was unhappy with the appearance of her side profile. She noted that she wanted to be transparent about the procedure.

“We live in a world of filters and everyone’s thinking this person — ‘All of the sudden it disappeared because I drank a bunch of water,’ I didn’t want to be that person. I wanted to be someone who is like ‘hey listen, no, yes, I work really hard on changing my life and being healthy, but this is something, I couldn’t change on my own,’” explained the mother of four.

The former RHOBH personality also shared she has received positive messages from fans who appreciated her decision to be open about her cosmetic surgery.

“Someone sent me a comment that said ‘some of us don’t have mothers and sisters and best friends who give us this information and so we’re so afraid to talk about it but then when you guys are open that you also have these insecurities and go through these things, it makes it feel alright,’” said Teddi.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Skin Cancer Diagnosis in December 2022

In October 2022, Teddi revealed she was diagnosed with Stage II melanoma. During a December 2022 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the reality television personality opened up about her diagnosis. She revealed she initially minimized her emotions about having skin cancer as she wanted to be stoic for her family.

“At first I felt really strong and I felt like I had to put on a good show for my family and I realized I was tense and I wasn’t who I am naturally to them and being authentic and being vulnerable to them is what they needed,” shared Teddi.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant also noted that her health issues have inspired her to take her children to the doctor more regularly.

“The biggest take away as I am getting this done as I am getting these surgeries and I have all these different scars all over the place on my shoulder is taking my kids to the doctor. Showing them — having their moles checked,” said Teddi.