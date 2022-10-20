Teddi Mellencamp Reveals If She Was One of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Former 14 Friends

During the twelfth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff shared she had a falling out with a group of 14 friends. The mother of two shared comments regarding the end of her friendships during part one of the season 12 reunion special. She stated that her former friends have refrained from talking to her “since [she has] done the show.” When Kyle Richards asked her about the timeline regarding the end of her friendships, Minkoff clarified “it started before [she] filmed” RHOBH season 11. Richards replied, “so it has nothing to do with you being on TV then.”

“I heard it had completely nothing to do with the show, but I don’t want to talk about the things that was said about it,” stated the “Halloween Ends” actress.

While recording an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave asserted that she was not one of Minkoff’s 14 former friends. She also explained that she is friends with the 39-year-old and noted she “referred Crystal to be on the show” before she was fired from the series following season 10.

“They are not my 14 friends, I don’t know them, they are not my friends they are way too rich and too fancy for me,” explained the former Bravo star.

She also shared information about why the group of friends have stopped interacting with Minkoff.

“Crystal not only had an issue where all these really rich women compared notes and had issues with her talking about them behind their backs, she also told one of these rich women that she would never do Housewives, told her not to do Housewives, and then did Housewives and that was the ultimate issue with the 14 friends,” claimed Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Friendship With Crystal Kung Minkoff in May 2022

In a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave briefly spoke about her friendship with Minkoff and shared that she reached out to her after season 12, episode 3 aired. The former RHOBH personality explained she wanted clarification as to why the 39-year-old had a strong reaction when her co-stars criticized Sutton Stracke for making an insensitive comment following Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 robbery. Minkoff Kyle Richards to be hypocritical as she was not supportive when she stated Stracke “violated” her space after she entered her hotel room while she was undressed in season 11.

“Crystal came in because she was my friend. I referred her to Evolution. I have a lot of love for Crystal and I reached out to her and I just said, ‘I want to understand because I don’t think what I saw on television last night properly displayed what you were feeling or going through’ and she said, ‘Listen, what I was trying to explain was you can’t have somebody else judge how you feel’ and that I one million percent agree with,” shared Arroyave.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Special

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Minkoff discussed the RHOBH season 12 reunion special. She shared that she found the first part of the reunion to be “hard to watch.” She then explained that she was surprised she and Richards were at odds while filming the reunion.

“We ended the season where I was like — she actually confided in me and I’m so supportive of her and her family, so I think her energy was very much misdirected and I think people saw that but, you know, people act out as we’ve seen when you feel like you don’t know where to go,” stated Minkoff.

