Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew Kyle Richards Probably Wouldn’t ‘Hit It Off’ With Co-Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Crystal Kung Minkoff, who joined the show during season 11, in a December 2022 episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, the RHOBH alum mentioned Minkoff was at odds with Kyle Richards throughout the show’s twelfth season. Arroyave, who has maintained her friendship with Richards following her 2020 departure from the series, revealed she was not surprised that the “Halloween Ends” actress and Minkoff did not get along.

“I knew from the beginning that they probably weren’t going to hit it off,” said the mother of four.

Arroyave suggested that she believes Minkoff should follow Richards’ lead when it comes to owning up to her mistakes.

“I think Kyle can admit when she is making mistakes a little bit, and be like ‘oh I really stepped it there. I was wrong there shoot, now watching that back I wasn’t great,’ but Crystal kind of doubles down,” said the reality television personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Friendship With Crystal Kung Minkoff

While recording the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Arroyave referenced that she is in “the same friend group” as Minkoff. She explained she and the 39-year-old had attended the same Mommy and Me classes. She also mentioned that she had “referred her” to join the RHOBH cast and “was thrilled that she did it.”

Arroyave also noted that Minkoff approached her during the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. Arroyave shared the mother of two revealed she has not taken issues with comments she has made about her on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

“I think it was pretty cool at BravoCon, she came up to me, I was having lunch with my producers from the podcast and Crystal was sitting you know, over in the corner and she came up to me and she was like ‘Listen, I know, you’ve got to do whatever you’ve got to do, you’ve got to say whatever you are going to say, that’s your job, I’m not going to be mad at you,’” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Arroyave then shared she would like Minkoff to allow other aspects of her personality to shine on RHOBH.

“I just wish she would show a little bit more of what I see in her as a person as a Housewife,” explained the RHOBH alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed She Would Consider Returning to RHOBH

While recording an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared she would consider coming back to RHOBH. She explained she would be more transparent if she were to rejoin the cast. The All In founder noted she did not acknowledge her relationship issues with her husband, Edwin Arroyave during the production of RHOBH season 8.

“When I started the show, I was a shell of a human being because of what was happening with me and Edwin,” stated Arroyave. “And then I went into a group of women, who you guys know, they are very – like if you show a sign of weakness – it’s pathetic and I wish I would have shown my weaknesses, instead of try to measure up to their strengths.”

She clarified that she has not been approached to return to the reality television series.

