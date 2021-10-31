Teddi Mellencamp Blames Dana Wilkey for Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is holding Dana Wilkey accountable.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Wilkey had shared a photo of a deposition involving Dorit Kemsley and her LLC just a few days before the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion on October 27, 2021. Although the document did not show Kemsley’s exact home address, it showed a lot of personal information about the star, which Mellencamp was not happy about.

“I hope you sleep really well tonight,” Mellencamp commented on Wilkey’s post, as captured by Page Six at the time. “You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting.”

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Kemsley was allegedly robbed while she and her kids were asleep at home. The alleged perpetrators held Kemsley at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, and then proceeded to take over $1 million worth valuables from her home. Kemsley’s husband, PK, was not home at the time.

Wilkey was cast as a “friend of” on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during season two.

Wilkey Hit Back at Mellencamp’s Comments

After Mellencamp put Wilkey on blast, she took to her Instagram stories to refute the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s claims.

“The post I made had an office record. NO HOME ADDRESS and was public record,” Wilkey wrote on her story, which was captured by Page Six at the time. “Her house is for sale on the public market and I have received the listing several times by people with address and pictures.”

Wilkey continued, writing, “Maybe @teddimellencamp could comment on what Dorit could do better to improve her security system I’ve heard she knows a lot about that! It appears #rhobh have been burglarized several times likely because of showing their lifestyle.”

As Wilkey pointed out, Kemsley is not the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who has been robbed in recent years. In 2017, Kyle Richards’ home was burglarized while she was on vacation with her family.

Kemsley Has Spoken out About the Robbery

Following the news of her home invasion, Kemsley took to Instagram on October 30, 2021, to address what had happened to her.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Kemsley wrote. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Kemsley continued, writing, “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support.”

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

