RHOBH Alum Receiving Death Threats After Comments About Lisa Vanderpump

In a recent interview, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp said that she has been receiving “death threats” since a comment she made about Lisa Vanderpump was taken out of context.

The comment was made on the March 9, 2023, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast. While talking about the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal involving Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, Mellencamp joked that Vanderpump “probably paid” Leviss to create the drama for ratings.

“Clearly I was making a joke and I’m being eviscerated for making a joke, which wasn’t even being reported correctly, because everyone conveniently leaves out I said ‘probably’ and was laughing,” Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight after news outlets picked up the story.

“I love Bravo fans, I think how passionate they are is obviously why Two Ts is so successful, but it feels like my words will continue to get twisted and when people will come at you and say, ‘I wish you weren’t alive, I wish you died,'” she explained.

Teddi Mellencamp Doesn’t Understand Why Things Turn ‘So Dark’

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mellencamp said that she understands when people have a difference of opinion, but admits that she doesn’t understand when people come for her in such a negative way.

Her comments seem to echo another interview that she did with the outlet in January 2023.

“There’s a difference between criticism and hate,” she explained to ET. “I can take criticism. I can go and say, ‘Alright, I am willing to…’ or, ‘I see that…’ or, ‘I hear this…’ or whatever it maybe, but hate when it comes to like my body, or an illness, or my children or whatever it may be, that’s where I just don’t have any time for it anymore and am just like, you know what? I am holding you accountable, I am putting it up there: Stop. This isn’t OK. You don’t get to comment on my body. You don’t get to shame me because of this,” she added.

Teddi Mellencamp Was Forced to Turn Comments Off on an Instagram Post in 2020

Mellencamp has received quite a bit of hate since she first appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2017. In 2020, things got so bad for Mellencamp that she had to turn the comments off on one of her Instagram posts.

“You don’t always have to agree with me. You don’t even have to like me but wishing someone would die is taking it to the next level,” she captioned a candid Instagram video at the time. In the video, Mellencamp said that people were commenting that they wished she was “dead” and also were wishing harm on her kids — she shares three with her husband Edwin Arroyave.

“Please watch the show. Enjoy it. It’s entertainment and our lives can be crazy! Pick your faves and your villains, laugh, cry, relate etc but wishing death on another human is just wrong on so many levels. I hope those that follow me or those that just come on to troll can understand and respect that this needs to stop,” she added.

