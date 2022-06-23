Teddi Mellencamp Dishes on Feud with RHOC Alum: ‘I Unfollowed Her’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson opened up about her distaste for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022.

In the interview, Gunvalson’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Tamra Judge discussed her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” which she hosts with Arroyave. Gunvalson appeared annoyed and explained that she wasn’t fond of the former “RHOBH” star.

“I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp,” said the 60-year-old.

When Judge questioned how she knew she disliked her, Gunvalson responded, “Something about her bugs me.”

Arroyave addressed Gunvalson’s comments during a June 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She shared that she was under the impression that the “RHOC” alum called her boring, which she suggested was a common complaint among Bravo fans.

“Let’s talk about Vicki going after me, I, 100 percent – I’m fair game, I can be obnoxious, annoying, controlling… But here’s the one thing, pick something new, if the one thing that you’re going to attack me for is being boring then you just read something off the world wide web, you don’t know me, find something new. To me that’s such a low blow, cheap shot,” said Arroyave.

Judge clarified that she “can’t be certain about the ‘boring’ thing” but noted that her former “RHOC” co-star “did say in the interview that she did not like [Arroyave].”

“I said, ‘do you know Teddi? Have you ever met Teddi?’ She said, ’no.’ And I said, ‘well, how can you not like somebody you don’t know?’ I think what it all comes down to is she doesn’t like me doing this podcast with you and I think we know that, she called our boss, we know that,” stated the reality television personality.

Arroyave revealed that she already had issues with Gunvalson because she posted about her on social media for monetary gain.

“Well, what I can say is Vicki if you don’t like me, please don’t use me to get paid for click for links because I saw on your Instagram ‘pray for Teddi. Tap the link here,’ some bs,” stated the All In founder.

She then revealed that she removed Gunvalson from her Instagram following list.

“I unfollowed her because like once you come for me – I don’t follow people I’m not interested in seeing,” stated Arroyave.

Vicki Gunvalson Commented on Teddi Mellencamp’s Instagram Post

On June 22, Arroyave shared a portion of Gunvalson’s Entertainment Tonight interview on Instagram. In the caption of the post, the “RHOBH” alum encouraged her followers to tune in to the second season of “RHUGT,” available to watch on June 23.

“Starring my friend and @two.ts.inapod cohost @tamrajudge, I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it’s stuck on empty lately. Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again…😂 @bricesander,” wrote Arroyave.

Gunvalson was quick to comment and noted that she did not appreciate the post.

“What the heck?? I never tried to ‘take your job’. I’m good honey… I have a career @coto.insurance and work with @debtcom. Oh… and my love tank is full and it’s not stuck on empty at all. That was rude! Please don’t use me for content on your podcast please. @bricesander @tamrajudge,” commented the former “RHOC” star.

Vicki Gunvalson Was a Guest on ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ in January 2022

Judge and Arroyave interviewed Gunvalson during a January 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She shared that she wanted to host a podcast with Judge.

“We talked about it, we never mentioned you, Teddi, because it’s us, her and I were on the same show, we talked about doing a podcast, next thing I know, lickety-split, you’re like ‘oh Tamra Two Ts In A Teapot’ like okay whatever, that’s weird but okay,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared That She Would Like to Be On ‘RHOC’ Again

While speaking to Extra TV in June 2022, Gunvalson shared she would like to return to “RHOC.” As fans are aware, the reality television personality exited the series following its fourteenth season.

“I would love to. I have so much to share. And I’m in such a different place,” said Gunvalson.

She went on to say that she believed Bravo producers wanted a cast of younger women for “RHOC.”

“I just think that they just want the young ones. I mean, I’m 60. I can’t change my date of birth, you know. So it hurts my feelings because I don’t think you should be outing because of your age but it is what it is. I can’t change it. Bravo made their choice and I’m waiting in the wing, if they want to call me, they know where to call me,” stated the 60-year-old.

