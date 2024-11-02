Former RHOBH Star Files for Divorce After 13 Years

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp has filed for divorce from her husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage. Mellencamp announced her decision to file in a November 2 Instagram post featuring her written statement to fans and followers.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” Mellencamp wrote in her statement. “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Mellencamp turned off the comment section on her announcement post, and Arroyave’s Instagram profile was deleted some time prior to her post.

Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave Were Married for 13 Years

Mellencamp and Arroyave have been married for 13 years prior to Mellencamp’s announcement post, and together they have three children, a son Cruz and daughters Slate and Dove. Prior to her marriage to Arroyave, Mellencamp was married to filmmaker Matt Robertson from 2006 to 2010.

Mellencamp shared a post on July 4 marking her 13th wedding anniversary, writing at the time, “13 years ago I said ‘I do’ to you, [Edwin]. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo. From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship. While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created.”

The post featured a photo from their anniversary alongside a shot from their 2011 nuptials.

A year prior Mellencamp shared a post on their 12th anniversary and wrote, “I’ve been open about the highs and the lows, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t change a thing… Plus, finding somebody to put up with my Type-A nagging while still loving me unconditionally is always a bonus. Although, let’s be honest, Ed would be hard pressed to find somebody as fun as me! 💁‍♀️ 🤣Happy Anniversary, Papa. Let’s make year 13 our luckiest one yet.”

Teddi Mellencamp Celebrated a Major Career Achievement Prior to Divorce Announcement

Mellencamp’s divorce announcement came within hours of another post she shared celebrating the successful completion of the first ever TwoTsCon, a live podcast taping for her iHeartRadio show “Two Ts in a Pod” with co-host Tamra Judge.

“The first ever @two.ts.inapod TWOTSCON was a major success! We laughed, we cried, we spilled,” Mellencamp wrote alongside the post, which featured a group photo from the November 1 event. Mellencamp and Judge were joined in the shot by their guests from the live show, which included fellow “Real Housewives” stars Heather Dubrow (from “Orange County”), Dolores Catania (from “New Jersey”), Cynthia Bailey (from “Atlanta”), and Marysol Patton (from “Miami”).

READ NEXT: What Did RHOC Producers Tell Emily Simpson ‘Not to Talk About’ on Season 18?