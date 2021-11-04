Teddi Mellencamp Weighs in on Dorit Kemsley’s Burglary

Teddi Mellencamp gives her thoughts on the armed robbery of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Dorit Kemsley.

On October 28, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint in her home and the “two or three” men got away with belongings worth about $1 million, NBC reported. Dorit was home with her two young children while her husband PK was out of the country.

When the news broke her fellow castmates all weighed in on the robbery, offering their support to Dorit. Now her’s fellow season 8, 9, and 10 castmate, is revealing how she learned about the robbery.

“I started getting these text messages from people like, ‘Is Dorit okay?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I saw the news [reports] that her house had been broken into and her kids were home and that she was robbed, and so I spent the morning over there at her house,” Teddi said on an episode of her podcast, “Real-Time Crime”, called “Creepy Spooky.” According to People, Teddi spent the morning after the incident with Dorit and her children. “And I don’t want to share anything private from her end, but it’s just one of those things that’s so heartbreaking. And I know when people say, ‘When you’re on a reality TV show you signed up for this,’ and that’s the part that’s so devastating — nobody signs up to be violated in that way,” she said.v“It’s just so frightening, especially involving your kids,” she added. “She’s just so strong and my heart breaks for her.” Teddi Accused ‘Disgusting’ Dana Wilkey of Putting Dorit in Danger View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) According to Page Six, two days before the robbery, Dana Wilkey shared a photo on Instagram of a deposition that showed Dorit’s LLC, which is named after her residential street. The post has since been deleted but not before Teddi had a chance to comment. “I hope you sleep really well tonight. You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting,” Teddi wrote, according to the outlet. Many had wondered in the comments her motive for posting the deposition, to begin with, and Dorit’s husband PK had some ideas. “The first [reason] is because she’s thirsty and wants more followers (don’t follow her) and thinks this will help, the 2nd answer is because she’s trying to imply to her less informed followers that this public document in some way suggests we the Kemsley’s [sic] have done something wrong and are crooks/con people,” he wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Page Six. “Because you have attempted to hurt my family’s reputation in a sad attempt to garner more attention I’m delighted to award you C..T of the week.” Several ‘Real Housewives’ Arrived to Support Dorit After Robbery

On the morning of October 29, just hours after the robbery, Dorit’s friends, and fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates were photographed entering Dorit’s home. Those photos can be seen on Page Six.

Teddi, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were all seen visiting Dorit’s Encino home.

“Love you guys so much,” Kyle posted on Instagram. “So grateful you’re ok.”

Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton also commented on the robbery revealing she sent Dorit a text after the robbery.

“I just texted her because I wanted to give her space and just say, you know, ‘I care. I love you guys and [am] just wishing you love, light, and I’m so happy that you’re safe,'” Kathy told People. “She said, ‘Thank you so much, love you.’ That was all.”

