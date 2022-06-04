RHOBH Alum Opens Up About Her Driving Anxiety

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about how she handles her anxiety about driving.

On May 31, 2022, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a video to her Instagram story as she headed to what appeared to be a Memorial Day party with her two oldest children, Slate and Cruz. In the video, the three were seen briskly walking to their destination on a hot day. As Mellencamp led her pack while wearing star-covered overalls and a stylish sun hat, the camera panned to her tired-looking kids.

“So anyone that knows me knows I’m not much of a driving type,” Mellencamp explained to her fans in the video. “So the kids love…do we walk everywhere? We walk everywhere.”

“Thankfully most of our friends live within a couple miles away #drivinganxiety,” Mellencamp captioned her post.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed Why She Has Anxiety About Driving

This is not the first time Mellencamp has referenced her issues with driving. In 2018, she told Page Six that if she could have anything she wanted, it would be a personal chauffeur.

“A full-time on-demand driver who will take me anywhere any time I want without surge pricing,” Mellencamp told the outlet of her wish list. “I despise driving. Especially in LA.”

As for what spawned her issues with driving and why she prefers to be a pedestrian, Mellencamp once revealed that she has struggled since she was a teen. In an Instagram post in 2020, Mellencamp shared a photo of her nervously behind the wheel after she posted about her driving anxiety on a previous Instagram story.

“Growing up in a town that was only 8 miles long, I rode my bike as much as I drove,” she told fans. “When I moved to LA at 17, Waze didn’t exist. We had to navigate the many freeways with a book (I know!) called the Thomas Guide. Wasn’t long til my first fender bender, and since then the anxiety existed. Sometimes it goes away inexplicably, but more often than not I can only drive to my ‘comfort zones’ – meaning places I’ve been to a million times.”

Mellencamp added that she chooses to be open about her driving issues because it helps her “work though” it. “I’ve spent many years crying behind my steering wheel,” she admitted.

Teddi Mellencamp Has Talked About How She Deals With Her Anxiety

Mellencamp previously revealed that certain “distractions” help her get through anxious spells. In 2019, she shared a lengthy Instagram post to detail her lifelong struggles with anxiety and what she does when an anxiety attack takes place.

“I’ve lived with anxiety for as long as I can remember,” she wrote. “When I rode, horses were the thing that kept it at bay — distractions to help me mask it. Now, being a working wife and mother, I find myself constantly battling the why’s and how’s and what if’s while trying to keep it all together.”

Mellencamp added that her anxiety can be “crippling” at times, but that she now turns to exercise and journaling to help her through it.

“So now my workouts, my journaling and being open & vulnerable about my anxiety— those have become my horses,” she explained. “And while some days the anxiety creeps up despite it all, I do my damndest to rein it all in. Because I won’t let it win. I can’t let it win.”

