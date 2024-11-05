‘Real Housewives’ Ex Shares Posts About Kids Amid Sudden Split News

Teddi Mellencamp revealed why she publicly announced she was filing for divorce from her husband Edwin Arroyave, while her ex continued to post cryptic messages on social media.

On November 2, 2024, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stunned her social media followers by announcing the end of her relationship with Arroyave after 13 years of marriage. In an Instagram post, Mellencamp shared a solo message to announce, “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,”

She added that her priority was her three children and “ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave share three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.

Edwin Arroyave Posted About Children as Teddi Mellencamp Filed for Primary Custody of Their Kids

Arroyave has not publicly addressed the divorce announcement, but he has been very busy on social media in the days since. In a series of Instagram stories on November 4, he posted scriptures about praying over children. From Psalm 127:3, he shared, “My children are a reward and gift from the Lord and I will enjoy them.”

From Exodus 20:12 he shared, “I thank you Father that my children honor and obey me, therefore they please the Lord and will live a long life.”

Arroyave’s religious posts about children came just after Mellencamp officially filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mellencamp filed for divorce on November 1, 2024, and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. The outlet reported that Mellencamp requested primary legal and physical custody of the children, with visitation for Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star also listed the date of separation as October 20, which is four days before she playfully posed with Arroyave at the Cure Melanoma Gala in New York City, per The Daily Mail.

Teddi Mellencamp Explained Why She Made a Public Divorce Statement

Mellencamp spoke publicly about her divorce on the November 5 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. After telling co-host Tamra Judge that she’s “doing all right at this point,” Mellencamp said, “I’m obviously only going to share what I shared on social media, and I just am trying. I don’t even know how to say this eloquently, but I am just trying my hardest to make sure that my kids’ privacy is protected right now.”

Mellencamp explained that she made a public statement to get ahead of the media. “And for anybody that’s curious why I would have posted a statement, it’s because when your name is

recognizable and do you file it becomes in the court system, it becomes public,” she said.

“I am going to keep working on feeling my best so that I can show the best for my kids and my life and my work,” she added. “And yeah, I mean I think that’s the biggest thing for me right now.”