Teddi Mellencamp Has Girls’ Night With Husband Edwin Arroyave’s Ex

Teddi Mellencamp has been married to Edwin Arroyave for more than 10 years. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple wed in Paris in July 2011, according to BravoTV.com, and went on to welcome three kids together: daughter Slate in 2012, son Cruz in 2014, and another daughter, Dove, who was born in February 2020.

Before her marriage to Arroyave, Teddi had previously been married to Matt Robertson, whom she wed at her famous dad John Mellencamp’s Indiana estate in 2006, per Inside Weddings. Edwin Arroyave came into his marriage to Teddi with a daughter, Isabella, from his own previous relationship.

Teddi Mellencamp Had a Night Out With Edwin Arroyave’s Ex & Their Daughters

Not much is known about Arroyave’s ex or how long the businessman was in a relationship with Isabella’s mother. In her first blog for Bravo, Teddi revealed that she had been in a relationship with Arroyave for 9 years, which means they started dating in 2008, the same year Isabella was born.

In May 2022, both Teddi and her husband’s ex hinted that it took them a long time to come together as co-parents to the now-teen Isabella, but it looks like they’ve now come a long way.

In photos shared on Instagram, Teddi was seen hugging Arroyave’s ex, Christina Mecklenburg. A second photo showed the two women posing with daughters Slate and Isabella during a night out to an Olivia Rodrigo concert. Rodrigo’s Sour Tour has several shows in Southern California before heading to Europe in June.

“Only took us 13.5 years but we did it. Grateful for the time we had with the girls and each other. @christinamecklenburg #oliviarodrigo,” Teddi captioned the post.

Mecklenburg also posted photos from the night out on her Instagram page. “Took us 13.5 years to get here, but we did it,” she wrote. “Thank you for being such an amazing loving stepmama to Isabella @teddimellencamp #coparenting #oliviarodrigo.”

“We did and we had the best time,” Teddi replied.

Others commented to commend the two women for coming together for the sake of their daughters.

“Does this mean you didn’t get along until now???” one fan wanted to know.

“The peace you’ve brought to both girls is unimaginable — bravo mamas,” another wrote.

“Such respect for you all for making it great for the kids,” another chimed in.

“Cheers to putting differences aside! Loving and supporting the children is always number 1!” another agreed.

Teddi Mellencamp Has Always Treated Isabella Like a Daughter

Teddi has always treated Isabella as one of her own, based on her social media posts. In 2018, Teddi posted a collage of photos of Isabella on Instagram in honor of her 10th birthday.

“From the moment your daddy introduced me to you I knew my life was forever changed in a way I could have never imagined,” the proud stepmom captioned the post. “I am so grateful to have gotten to know and grow with you. You are smart, kind, beautiful, and talented … I love being your stepmom and Slate and Cruz are beyond blessed to have you as the best big sister in the world. We love you infinities bells nation. #hbd #bells.”

In January 2020, she also thanked her stepdaughter for helping with her baby shower for Dove. “Thank you to my @goallinbyteddi tribe for showering me today and an even bigger thank you to Slate and Bella for making the day even more special,” Teddi captioned a pic of her with her eldest two daughters.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Looks Just Like His Dad