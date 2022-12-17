RHOBH Alum Reveals Former Co-Stars Have Minimized Their Communication With Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave began starring on the series during its eighth season. The All In founder departed from the show after season 10. Following her exit, Arroyave maintained friendships with her former co-stars, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne. As fans are aware, the group was previously known as the Force Fox Five.

During a December 2022 episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Arroyave suggested some of her former castmates have a strained relationship with Jayne.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Relationship With Erika Jayne

While recording the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” episode, Arroyave revealed she was unhappy with Jayne’s behavior at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. While on a panel, Jayne was asked “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?” The “Pretty Mess” singer replied she believed Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, would be the next couple to break up. Arroyave revealed the comment caused a rift between Jayne and a few of her RHOBH castmates.

“I mean truthfully what Erika said about Dorit’s marriage at BravoCon wasn’t the world’s best. It wasn’t the best thing to say,” said the reality television personality.

She then shared some of her castmates have lessened their communication with Jayne following her BravoCon remark.

“In regards to Erika– and listen, I don’t have skin in this fight, I just know that’s why our group is not — the communication is not there as a group. I’m still talking to Erika,” said the Bravo alum. “Within that group text, it’s minimized. But I do think if she wanted to make a joke, it could have been about one of – she could have been like ‘Lisa [Rinna] and [her husband] Harry [Hamlin],’ you know, to totally make it a joke.”

The “Celebrity Big Brother” star clarified that Jayne has been supportive of her after she announced she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma.

“Erika reached out to me during my last surgery and was like ‘Do you need me to take you? I’m here for you.’ But you know, it’s been a little bit more distant,” explained Arroyave.

Kyle Richards Revealed She Did Not Appreciate Erika Jayne’s BravoCon Comment

During an October 2022 appearance on Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Richards revealed she took issue with Jayne’s comment about the Kemsleys’ marriage.

“I was so shocked and honestly, I mean, I don’t know why she did that because I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group and you know, they are a really loving and supportive couple,” said the “Halloween” actress. “They have a beautiful family. We travel with them and I just don’t know why throw something like that out there. And she later said she was joking but like jokes are supposed to be funny.”

Richards also shared she believed Jayne’s BravoCon remark was damaging to the couple.

“I mean, I know from experience, these things follow you no matter what,” said the mother of four. “She can say ‘I was joking’ but then for a while now people are going to say, ‘they are going to be the next couple for sure,’ the next thing you know, people are saying ‘oh I’ve heard they’ve been having problems.’”

