RHOBH Alum on Garcelle Beauvais Reaction to Erika Jayne: ‘Is She Reaching Out Off Camera?’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 10, Garcelle Beauvais mentioned Erika Jayne’s inebriated behavior at her 55th birthday party. She told her castmates Kyle Richards and Sheree Zampino that she believed Jayne could be delving into alcoholism. During season 12, episode 13, Beauvais shared that she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer has “to figure out” her alcohol consumption while taking antidepressants after hitting her head the night of Diana Jenkins’ holiday party.

During an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-star Tamra Judge, former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Beauvais’ reaction to Jayne.

The Bravo alum questioned the “Coming to America” star’s statements regarding Jayne’s drinking habits.

“If somebody is truly concerned for somebody’s amount of drinking, is she reaching out off camera. Is she being there for her as a friend?” asked Arroyave.

Judge then shared that she believed “Garcelle is doing her job” as an “RHOBH” cast member.

“If we were filming together and you were drinking a lot and I had to come to you and say ‘you’re an alcoholic’ — but first I would go behind your back and tell all the girls that you have drinking problem,” joked the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Arroyave then chimed in that she believed Jayne’s castmates should check on her well-being if they are genuinely concerned.

“But if you weren’t checking up on me and being like how are you doing and making an effort, then I would be like you don’t actually really even care if I’m an alcoholic. You’re just trying to stir it,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

Judge seemed to agree with her podcast co-host.

“Those are big words — diagnosing someone with a disease or whatever like you shouldn’t do that,” said the reality television personality.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Behavior at Diana Jenkins’ Holiday Party

In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 14, Jayne got intoxicated at Diana Jenkins’ holiday party. During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” the “Pretty Mess” singer explained why she decided to drinking excessively at the party.

“It’s Christmas and I was sad. If you want to know the truth and that’s a lot of it too. It’s Christmas, and everyone’s celebrating and everybody has family and I’m standing here like the f*** do I have, so except a good time so that’s what I did. I had a good time and then I remember Lisa [Rinna] walking me out and I’m like ‘no, I’m fine.’ And she’s like ‘no you aren’t,’” said Jayne.

She also noted that she usually does not drink in social situations with her “RHOBH” co-stars.

“I have always been the most in control, uptight, and tightly laced – PK [Kemsley] was like Erika, ‘you’re such a good time’ and I was like, ‘yeah, I know.’ ‘Where has this woman been?’ And I was like, ‘no, this is the real me.’ They’ve wanted to see this and then they got a big dose and they were like okay calm it down,” stated the “RHOBH” personality.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Decision to Drink While Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

Jayne spoke about her decision to drink while taking prescription medication while filming “RHOBH” season 12 during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She told the publication:

I definitely mixed medication with alcohol, and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time, and sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgmental heavy stuff that was coming down. A problem? No, certainly not. But let’s be honest, some of these ladies, their company’s rather boring. So you do need to spice it up a bit. And that’s exactly what I did. And I think that they should be grateful that I came in here, personality plus.

