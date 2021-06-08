Teddi Mellencamp Gets Real About Firing, Says ‘Ego Was Bruised’

During a June 7, 2021, podcast episode, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp opened up about getting fired from the show, revealing that her “ego was bruised” after she was let go.

“At first, it was really challenging,” Mellencamp admitted while speaking about her life post RHOBH on her podcast, Teddi’s Tea Pod. “It’s like anything, when you spend so much time dedicated to something for over three years, five, six, days a week, and then it stops abruptly, all of a sudden you’re like, what am I supposed to do with myself and my life?”

Mellencamp continued, “One of the things I wish was shown more in the show was that I have a really full life. I have amazing children, such a fun husband, my business is doing great, all of these things. And because it was during COVID, I really actually needed to be there for them this year. I gotta be honest, my ego was bruised, you know, it’s a bit of a reality check, like nothing lasts forever, but it also made me appreciate all of the fun times I did have on the show, but also, some of the stuff, I don’t miss.”

Mellencamp was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons eight through 10. In September 2020, Mellencamp took to her Instagram page, revealing that she had been let go from the franchise.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” Mellencamp said at the time. “Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp Will Be Making an Appearance on This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though she is no longer an official cast member on the show, Mellencamp still remains close friends with many of the ladies. And, while hosting Kyle Richards on a May 2021 episode of her podcast, Richards let it slip that Mellencamp will be appearing during this season of RHOBH.

“Yes, well obviously,” Richards revealed when asked if Mellencamp will be popping up during this season of the show while she appeared on Mellencamp’s podcast. “I mean, I had to drag you, but you did.”

Andy Cohen Praised Mellencamp After Her Exit

Shortly after Mellencamp announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last fall, Andy Cohen praised her on an episode of his radio show, revealing that he had a lot of respect for the way she announced her departure.