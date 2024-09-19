‘Real Housewives’ Alum Thought She Wasn’t ‘Good Enough’ After Firing

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp shared she felt insecure after she was fired from the Bravo series in 2020.

During an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp said she was upset when she was not asked to return to RHOBH after season 10. According to Mellencamp, she began asking herself, “Why am I not good enough? Like, why am I not special enough?”

“When I didn’t get asked back, I kept thinking I’m not good enough,” said Mellencamp on her podcast episode.

However, Mellencamp said she soon realized that her RHOBH firing “really had nothing to do with not being enough.” She said, however, she “wasn’t willing to give enough” while filming RHOBH.

“Maybe, at that time, I wasn’t enough for what they needed [on RHOBH],” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp clarified that she is a hard worker.

“I think that’s where I found a lot of peace is knowing, I’m going to work really hard. If you put me in a line of people, I will work harder than 95 percent of them. But also know it’s okay for not everyone to like you,” said Mellencamp on her podcast episode.

She also shared that many of her RHOBH co-stars were supportive after her exit from the Bravo series.

Teddi Mellencamp Announced Her Departure From RHOBH in 2020

People magazine reported Mellencamp announced her departure from RHOBH in a 2020 Instagram upload. In the social media video, she referenced criticism from fans that she was a boring RHOBH cast member.

“I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” said Mellencamp in the 2020 Instagram video.

She went on to say that she “was sad” when she received the news she would not be returning to RHOBH.

“It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show,” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Asked a Bravo Producer Why She Was Fired

Bravo producer Alex Baskin appeared on a November 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, Mellencamp asked Baskin why she was let go from RHOBH.

“Why did I get fired?” inquired Mellencamp.

Baskin replied that audience members did not enjoy Mellencamp’s presence on the last season of the series.

“In yours, I think there was a strong audience reaction to you. So I do think that was part of it. Not going to deny that. And I also think that you were self-conscious,” said the RHOBH producer.

He clarified that production enjoyed Mellencamp when she was filming RHOBH.

“The production always had your back, was a big fan of yours. Because you would say things that other people were thinking and wouldn’t say. I think it felt like then, on that show, you weren’t comfortable in your own skin. I think that was the issue,” said Baskin during the podcast episode.

Teddi Mellencamp Said She Was Not Interested in Returning to RHOBH in June 2024

During the June 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp said she is not interested in returning to RHOBH. She stated that she believed the show’s cast was “stuffy.” She explained that her co-stars did not understand her self-deprecating humor.

“I don’t think I would ever come back to ‘Beverly Hills.’ Because I – there’s no self-deprecation in ‘Beverly Hills.’ And that’s a huge part of who I am. It’s making fun of myself,” said Mellencamp.