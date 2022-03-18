Teddi Mellencamp Talks Potential ‘Friend of’ Role on RHOBH

Could Teddi Mellencamp be making a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?”

During a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp revealed whether or not she would ever be open to appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of.” Mellencamp was a member of the cast during seasons 8-10.

“No, I think a conversation, if I was ever to come back, would be as a ‘Housewife,'” Mellencamp said in response. “Knowing now what it feels like to step in for a second, just even that one dinner last year, it didn’t feel right to me. And I think then it puts you in a situation where you have to deliver in the moment and it all comes down on you and really you’re not being paid as a ‘Housewife…’ It’s not something I’m willing to compromise at this point.”





However, during the interview, Mellencamp did admit that she missed the show in some capacity.

“You know, there are times,” Mellencamp said about the show. “The good news is the women I’m friends with I still see and talk to all of the time, so that’s not missing, but I mean, it was a big part of my life for a long time. But I mean, I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things.”

Some ‘Real Housewives’ Didn’t Approve of Mellencamp’s Brief Appearance Last Season

During season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Mellencamp appeared during one episode while they were filming a Christmas dinner at Kyle Richards’ house. However, during an August 2021 episode of her podcast, Mellencamp revealed that former costar Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t too happy with her cameo.

“What you guys didn’t see, which really is what revved me up and turned into a whole thing at the table was right after I said that thing about Erika,” Mellencamp said during the podcast. “Where I kind of just said, ‘You guys, you know, you’ve never asked Erika these things before, let’s just see how it plays out,’ Garcelle yelled… she goes, “Why is she even here and why does she get to have an opinion?'”Mellencamp continued, “And she says it to production. And, of course, she knows they can’t use that, but then I hear her say it and I’m like, ‘Well, do I need to ask you when I can speak Garcelle?'”