Teddi Mellencamp Talks Potential ‘Friend of’ Role on RHOBH

Could Teddi Mellencamp be making a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?”
During a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp revealed whether or not she would ever be open to appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of.” Mellencamp was a member of the cast during seasons 8-10.
“No, I think a conversation, if I was ever to come back, would be as a ‘Housewife,'” Mellencamp said in response. “Knowing now what it feels like to step in for a second, just even that one dinner last year, it didn’t feel right to me. And I think then it puts you in a situation where you have to deliver in the moment and it all comes down on you and really you’re not being paid as a ‘Housewife…’ It’s not something I’m willing to compromise at this point.”
However, during the interview, Mellencamp did admit that she missed the show in some capacity.
“You know, there are times,” Mellencamp said about the show. “The good news is the women I’m friends with I still see and talk to all of the time, so that’s not missing, but I mean, it was a big part of my life for a long time. But I mean, I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things.”
Some ‘Real Housewives’ Didn’t Approve of Mellencamp’s Brief Appearance Last Season
During season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Mellencamp appeared during one episode while they were filming a Christmas dinner at Kyle Richards’ house. However, during an August 2021 episode of her podcast, Mellencamp revealed that former costar Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t too happy with her cameo.
Mellencamp Was Fired From the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Season 10
Following season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Mellencamp was let go from the series, which she announced on her Instagram page at the time.
“I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on,” Mellencamp said in the video posted to Instagram. “I recently found out that my contract as a ‘Housewife’ is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it will be best…’ I’m not gonna do that, that’s not who I am.”
Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.”
