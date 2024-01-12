Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out on Garcelle Beauvais’ RHOBH Comments About Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is not pleased with comments RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais made about her in a recent episode of the Bravo series.

On the January 10 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Mellencamp, who left RHOBH in 2020, noted that she attended an event in celebration of Kyle Richards’ late friend, Lorene Shea, in RHOBH season 13, episode 11. During the event, Mellencamp approached Beauvais and said, “The gnat is back,” in reference to a remark the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress said about her in RHOBH season 11. In a confessional interview for season 13, episode 11, Beauvais stated “not only is [Mellencamp] annoying, she refers to herself as ‘the gnat.’”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp stated that she was frustrated by Beauvais’ comment because she jokingly called herself “a gnat” to “lightened the mood” at a serious event.

“I don’t refer to myself as a gnat. I took what Garcelle called me and chose to have fun. And make a joke of it. Maybe she should try it sometime,” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Discussed Her Problems With Garcelle Beauvais

While recording the January 10 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp stated that she did not appreciate Beauvais “doubl[ing] down” in her RHOBH season 13, episode 11 confessional by calling her “annoying.”

“I think unless you are Sutton [Stracke], Garcelle is going to try to shady, but try to make you out to be the bad guy. Like in that moment, I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Mellencamp. “Like, I haven’t seen her. I’m trying to lighten the mood. She made that big joke last year in her confessional. So I just was like, ‘Oh the gnat’s back!’ Thinking she’d be like, ‘Oh!’ Give me a hug. And we’d move on. That didn’t happen.”

Mellencamp also suggested she believed her issues with Stracke caused Beauvais to dislike her.

“Once she became close with Sutton and they wanted to have the narrative that I was annoying or I was boring or I was whatever it was, [Beauvais] really leaned into that. And she hasn’t given me any grace since then,” said Mellencamp.

Beauvais mentioned her brief interaction with Mellencamp in RHOBH season 13, episode 11, during the January 11 “RHOBH After Show” episode.

“The first person, I see is Teddi. She said something about like, ‘Hi I’m the gnat.’ And I said, ‘Hi’ and I kept on walking,” said Beauvais.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Issues With Her Estranged Husband, Mauricio Umansky

In the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards hinted at her marital problems with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. The reality television star referenced that she admitted she had gotten upset with Umansky for how he interacted with certain women on social media.

Richards, who is now separated from Umansky, stated that she would have previously not mentioned their problems on RHOBH.

“I think Instagram is literally the worst thing for relationships. I hate it, I think it’s terrible. Too bad, now I throw Mau under the bus,” said Richards with a laugh. “Like six months ago it was, ‘I don’t know. I mean it’s kind of annoying.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Yeah, you know what? And you know what else?’ Don’t even have me check those DMs.”

Teddi Mellencamp Stated that She Wants ‘What’s Best’ for Kyle Richards & Her Family

While speaking to Extra TV in October 2023, Mellencamp, who is close friends with Richards, stated that despite their separation, the “Halloween” actress and Umansky “are very amicable.”

“I love them. And I want what’s best for their family,” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also addressed rumors that have circulated that Richards and country singer Morgan Wade are romantically involved. She stated that she, Richards, and Wade “are all close friends.” As fans are aware, Richards has denied claims she has a romantic relationship with Wade.

“If that’s anything, then it’s not something I’m privy to,” said Mellencamp.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.