RHOBH Alum Reacts to Andy Cohen Bringing Up That Garcelle Beauvais Dissed Her

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who left the series in 2020, shared her thoughts about Garcelle Beauvais’ remark about her on the July 12 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Cohen referenced that Beauvais, who joined the RHOBH cast during season 10, referred to Arroyave as “a little gnat” in a confessional interview after she had a cameo in season 11, episode 13. When Cohen said, “Garcelle once called Teddi a gnat, but tonight I’m the one pestering her for info,” Beauvais suggested her opinion of Arroyave has not changed, stating, “Where’s the lie?”

While recording the July 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her guest co-host Cynthia Bailey, Arroyave mentioned that Cohen brought up that “in the past Garcelle called [her] a gnat” on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m like I will never live down the gnat thing,” said Arroyave.

She then shared she was unsure what exactly a gnat is and said she believes the insects are similar to mosquitoes. Bailey stated that gnats are “in-between a fly and a mosquito” and “are annoying.”

“You can kill a mosquito, you can kill a fly, a gnat is kind of like — when you think it’s gone, it comes back,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality.

Arroyave then joked that she agreed she was similar to a gnat, stating, “I mean that tracks.” She also suggested that she took issue with Beauvais’ comment in season 11, episode 13.

“Every time I would hang out with Garcelle she would be nice to my face and then in her confessional, she goes, ‘Teddi is like a gnat.’ And everyone loved it, of course. And I’m like oh my gosh, so I’m a boring gnat, welcome to my freaking life,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Made an Instagram Post About Garcelle Beauvais’ Original Comment

Arroyave addressed Beauvais’ RHOBH season 11, episode 13 comment in an August 2021 Instagram post. The mother of three uploaded a photoshopped image of her head on a cartoon gnat’s body.

“I am all abuzz about tonight’s #RHOBH! A certain someone (me, it’s me) makes an appearance and the time just flies by. While you don’t get to see all the things that gnat-turally happened, I can sleep on my super comfortable mattress tonight knowing I’m happy with who I am and being authentically me,” read a caption of the post.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Kyle Richards’ Marriage on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Beauvais commented on reports that her castmate Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have separated. Cohen inquired if the topic of Richards’ relationship was discussed throughout the production of the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH. Beauvais replied that she and her castmate, Sutton Stracke, were vocal about their suspicions about Richards and Umansky’s marriage.

“Yes for sure. Sutton and I were suspicious,” said Beauvais.

During an April 2023 appearance on “Two Ts In A Pod,” Umansky acknowledged that Richards’ RHOBH season 13 castmates questioned her about their marriage after they came across a photo of her not wearing her wedding ring. The Agency CEO asserted that he and the mother of his children are “not getting divorced” despite Richards’ co-stars’ suspicions. He also suggested that he did not appreciate that his marriage was a topic of discussion among the RHOBH season 13 cast.

“I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, you know, and then the girls, like, all I guess — you know, decided to talk about it on the ‘Housewives.’ And so now it’s a storyline,” said Umansky.

Richards and Umansky shared an Instagram statement regarding the reports about their relationship on July 3. According to the couple, they are not divorcing but have experienced difficulty in their marriage over the last year.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” read a portion of the post.