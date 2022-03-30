LOOK: Former RHOBH Star Reveals Dramatic New Hair

A former star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has revealed a dramatic new haircut on Instagram.

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram on March 28, 2022, to reveal new hair for herself and two of her children.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals New Bob Haircut & Kids Going Blonde in New Instagram Video ‘How Many Days Until I Regret the Bob’

Mellencamp shared a video of herself with her children before and after the hair makeovers. Two of her children went blond and Mellencamp chopped off her long locks in exchange for a sleek bob.

“No, the magic trick wasn’t making Dove disappear. She just wasn’t ready to enter her blonde era with the rest of us. Ps. How many days until I regret the bob?” Mellencamp wrote in the caption.

Several Bravolebrities reacted to the new haircut.

RHOM’s Dr. Nicole Martin wrote, “Omg love it!” Mellencamp replied to the comment saying, “hair inspo from you.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star, Scheana Shay, who just did the same thing to her hair, commented “You won’t regret it! I’m obsessed w mine!!”

RHOBH’s star Sutton Stracke wrote, “I love it. Fresh!”

Lala Kent, another “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote “I die” and her co-star Raquel Leviss wrote, “LOVE.”

“Shahs of Sunset” star, Mercedes Javid wrote, “You’re not going to regret the bob because its so easy, refreshing and when you want length you tape it in.”

Fans also commented on the post.

“Bob is youthful and different than ALLLL the extensions in LA!” a fan wrote.

“I loved mine for about a week then regretted because can’t do a pony! Looks super cute!” someone commented.

“I love the short hair but I regretted my chop the next day! I told myself never again! I’ll be in the long hair club until I die,” someone wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed the New Cut Was Due to Skin Cancer Biopsy ‘I Tend to Change Things up Whenever Something Major Happens in My Life’

Mellencamp told People that her haircut was due, in part to her positive results following a skin cancer biopsy.

“I tend to change things up whenever something major happens in my life,” Mellencamp told the outlet. “This time I chopped my hair after finding out that my melanoma was stage 0 and contained in the area that was removed,” Mellencamp Arroyave adds. “I can say that in this moment, it feels good to have a fresh healthy cut.”

On March 17, she shared her experience with her followers.

“On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram. “However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal. I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to [film] today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results. I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others. Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a [heart] if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today.”

