RHOBH Alum ‘Can’t Do Anything But Cry’ Following Health Update

It’s been a long few months for former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2022. However, things are looking more positive following Mellencamp’s most recent check-up.

“It’s been a while, but I realized I had only put an update in my stories and so many of you are asking— the biopsy of the lymph node in my neck came back benign. That’s the kind of news you get and the relief is so great, you can’t do anything but cry,” Mellencamp captioned an Instagram photo on February 28, 2023.

“After months of my skin being picked at, prodded, and cut open— to think about the possibility of a spread to my lymph nodes… and it wasn’t just my anxiety, the ultrasound came back ‘suspicious.’ But thankfully, we’re in the clear,” she added.

Warning: Graphic images below.

Mellencamp had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer, but had a few additional spots that were biopsied and required subsequent surgery. Despite concerns for a couple of new areas, Mellencamp is relieved that she didn’t need any additional treatment.

Mellencamp, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 8 through 10, is a mom of three kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp Had an Area on Her Neck That Needed to Be Checked

The primary location for Mellencamp’s skin cancer has been on the upper right portion of her back, across her shoulder blade.

However, she also noticed a “bump” on her neck that doctors wanted to take a closer look at.

“My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times. However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular. I had the option of a needle biopsy or getting it cut out completely; the doctor recommended the biopsy to start, however there’s a small chance it’ll come back inconclusive and we will then have to remove it,” she shared on January 19, 2023.

After having tests done, however, the lump that she found was determined not to be cancerous. She shared an update on her Instagram Stories a short while later, letting fans know that her latest round of testing had been completed.

A few days later, Mellencamp shared a screenshot of a message that she received, presumably from her doctor.

“Skin biopsies are all benign. Nothing more needs to be done with them. Let me know if you’re having any trouble with the sites,” read a text the former reality star posted on her Instagram Stories on January 23, 2023. She was advised to return for another skin check in three months — or sooner if she had any concerns.

Fans Have Been Supportive of Teddi Mellencamp’s Journey & Her Decision to Share What She’s Been Going Through

For the most part, fans have been supportive of Mellencamp’s cancer journey and have appreciated her decision to share her story and to encourage others to get their skin checked by a dermatologist regularly.

“I truly appreciate all the support that poured in. Going through all of this has really made me do a ‘reset’ of sorts on my health— from what my personal goals are, listening to my body, being more proactive overall,” Mellencamp wrote in her February 28, 2023, Instagram caption.

“I’ll continue to be as open and share as much as I can with y’all because I hope to help as many people as I can. I go back for my next check up in a couple weeks but feeling good and strong. If you have any questions, please ask below and I’ll answer as many as I can,” she added.

Many fans took to the comments section to respond.

“I don’t have questions – just loads of admiration for your honest and informative approach to sharing what is a VERY personal experience. Sending you tons of support from afar,” read a comment.

“I got my first skin check ever because of you,” someone else added.

