Teddi Mellencamp Shares Emotional Post About Death of Doctor Who Saved Her Son’s Life

Teddi Mellencamp shared sad news with fans. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed that she is grieving the death of her longtime doctor and friend, Dr. Jay Goldberg.

In a post on her Instagram story, Mellencamp shared details of the sudden death of the well-known doctor from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, whom she has known for more than 20 years.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared an Emotional Post About the Death of Her Longtime Doctor

On her Instagram story, Mellencamp, 40, posted a photo of her family. In the pic, the Bravo alum posed with her husband Edwin, and their kids Slate, Cruz, and Dove. Mellencamp captioned the post to pay tribute to the man who delivered all three of her children.

“My heart is heavy as I learned of the passing of Dr. Jay Goldberg,” Mellencamp captioned the family photo. “Not only were you my doc since I was 17 but you delivered all of my babies and saved Cruz life.”

Mellencamp offered condolences to all of Dr. Goldberg’s loved ones and added, “There was not one time in all those years that you weren’t in a good mood and made me laugh. The thousands of babies you brought into this world will be forever grateful and all of the mothers you cared for in the process.”

Mellencamp also shared a letter that Dr. Goldberg’s family wrote regarding his death. The message revealed that the doctor passed away while mountain biking in the Santa Monica mountains.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Goldberg died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades on Sunday, May 29, 2022. First responders were alerted to a report of a hiker in distress near Rustic Canyon, the outlet noted. Goldberg, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, with CBS reporting the cause as a heart attack.

Dr. Goldberg practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years at Women’s Care of Beverly Hills, per his bio. Goldberg made a cameo in the July 2020 RHOBH episode titled “Until We Leave Again,” per IMDb. On her Instagram story, Mellencamp shared an RHOBH clip of Dr. Goldberg doing an ultrasound when she was pregnant with baby Dove.

Teddi Mellencamp Previously Revealed That a Team of Doctors Saved Her Son’s Life

Mellencamp’s mention that Dr. Goldberg saved her son’s life brings to mind a past episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in which she talked about the situation. In a 2018 episode of the Bravo reality show, Mellencamp opened up about the terrifying delivery experience she had with Cruz, who wasn’t breathing when he was first born. It is now known that Dr. Goldberg was one of the doctors that helped deliver Cruz—and save his life.

“We had a really scary delivery with Cruz,” Mellencamp revealed in the episode, according to People. “They put him on me and one of the nurses was like, ‘He’s not okay, Code Blue.’ And I was just sitting there, and he wasn’t breathing.”

Mellencamp’s husband revealed that the team of doctors swiftly got the newborn baby to the NICU and saved him. At the time, the celebrity couple feared they were being “punished” for choosing the sex of their child with IVF. Arroyave had been insistent that he wanted the “boy.”

The couple revealed that Cruz was ultimately diagnosed with a heart condition.

