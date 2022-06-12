RHOBH Alum’s Husband Looks So Different With Long Hair

Teddi Mellencamp shared a photo of her husband, Edwin Arroyave, that had fans doing a double take. The former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star posted a throwback pic that showed her man’s previous, longer hairstyle.

Mellencamp herself was surprised by the look when she first met Arroyave. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the Bravo alum revealed she met the Skyline Security businessman at a Hollywood nightclub more than 10 years ago, but at first, she didn’t realize he had long hair because he had it hidden.

“I was tricked a little bit because when I first saw Edwin, he had a beanie cap on,” she told the outlet. “And then when I saw him the next morning, the beanie was off and there was a ponytail hanging out the back.”

Mellencamp admitted that she thought of Arroyave as a one-night stand and didn’t think they would end up having a real relationship.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared a Photo of Edwin’s Long Hair

In an Instagram post in June 2022, Mellencamp shared a throwback snap of her and Arroyave posing in 2010. In the photo, the dad of four had long hair and a beard and mustache while wearing a white t-shirt. Arroyave’s face was partially hidden as he posed with a blond Mellencamp.

“#happynationalbestfriendday to this guy under the condition he never grows his hair out like this again,” Mellencamp captioned the pic.

But some commenters liked the look, including Mellencamp’s former RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne, who commented that Arroyave looked “hot.”

“[Erika Jayne] if he grows his hair back out to a bob, I know who to blame,” Mellencamp responded.

Other fans thought Arroyave looked like a celebrity.

“He looks like Milo Ventimiglia here,” one fan commented, adding a series of fire emoji.

“Jack and Blonde Rebecca #thisisus,” another agreed of the comparison to the “This Is Us” star

Another fan felt that Arroyave was giving off “Dave Navarro vibes.”

“For Pete’s sake,” Mellencamp replied to the comments.

Edwin Arroyave Changed His Look in 2019

Fans saw Arroyave sport several hairstyles during his RHOBH cameos when his wife was a cast member, but Mellencamp never hid the fact that she didn’t love her husband’s long hair look.

In 2018, she shared an Instagram photo of her and Edwin with the caption, “Not into threesomes but Ed insisted on bringing his ponytail… #datenight.”

In 2019, Arroyave teamed up with the couple’s son, Cruz, to get rid of his ponytail via a father-son haircut. In an Instagram post at the time, Arroyave shared before and after pics of him and Cruz as they got matching mohawks, as well as a video of the two at the salon with a shout-out to the stylist.

“Our first father son cut,” Arroyave wrote, adding also revealed that Mellencamp was happy about the matching moment. “It took @teddimellencamp over a year to convince us to cut our hair,” he added. “Cruz says ‘I’ll do it if Daddy does it.”

Arroyave also included the hashtag #happywife to reveal that Mellencamp approved of her boys’ new looks.

