Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Weighs in on RHOBH Firing

Last week, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealed to her followers that her contract had not been renewed. Now, her husband, Edwin Arroyave, is weighing in on her being let go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Arroyave posted a photo of Mellencamp to his Instagram page shortly after the announcement. In the caption, Arroyave wrote, “To my love, I support you, I am proud of you and am amazed by your incredible work ethic and resilience. You showed up for our family, all in and #rhobh every day. You were pregnant and never once complained, left early or took anything for granted. I wish this season showed more of what you filmed everyday growing our miracle baby, caring for our family, laughing with your friends and inspiring your clients.”

Arroyave continued, writing in the caption, “Anyone that knows you, immediately falls in love with you and the reason is because of your heart and your laughter. Seeing sadness in your eyes when you got the call broke my heart but seeing how fast you bounced back today shows me that you have amazing things coming your way. I love you baby. Thanks for taking me along on this beautiful ride called life.”

Mellencamp was a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 8-10.

Mellencamp Announced Her Departure From the Show on Her Instagram Page

On September 22, Mellencamp took to her own Instagram page to announce her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an Instagram video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

It seems like many fans were not surprised by this news, as rumors have been swirling for weeks that Mellencamp had been fired from the show. This now leaves two open spots on the show, as Denise Richards is also departing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Members Also Paid Tribute to Mellencamp

Mellencamp’s husband wasn’t the only one who paid her a tribute on social media. Mellencamp’s best friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, also posted a sweet Instagram for Mellencamp. In the caption, Richards wrote, “To my friend @teddimellencamp who I love & adore ..I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life. You are an amazing Mom, wife, sister, daughter & friend. You work so hard, always giving it your all . You are so smart, kind , thoughtful, funny & real. I look forward to witnessing what the universe has in store for you next. I know it’s going to be amazing. You deserve it all. Cheers.”

On Richards’ post for Mellencamp, former star Brandi Glanville also chimed in, writing in the comments, “It’s hard to do the show and it’s just as hard not to do the show @teddimellencamp made sense of all the madness 💗she will back.”

