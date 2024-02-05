Teddi Mellencamp Asked Bravo Stars to Help Husband Find New Spouse Amid Health Issues

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp discussed having an emotional conversation with her friends and fellow Bravo stars, Kyle Richards and Tamra Judge, before undergoing her melanoma surgery on December 26, 2023.

While recording a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Judge, Mellencamp spoke about recovering from surgery to remove melanoma on her back. During the podcast episode, Judge asked her co-host if she “ever at one point [thought] about death” or if the cancer would spread during her melanoma journey. Mellencamp tearfully replied that she was concerned about her future. She also shared that she had reached out to several friends, including Richards and Judge, to ask them to help her husband, Edwin Arroyave, find another partner if she passed away.

“I had this moment where I was like, ‘I’m not going to be there for my family.’ And I like texted Kyle and two of our other best friends and I texted you too, and I just said, ‘You guys I need you to really be on point with who Edwin marries. And who’s going to raise my kids.’ Because I don’t trust that he can make those decisions on his own. And I really wasn’t freaking kidding,” said Mellencamp.

The former RHOBH star stated that her only requirement for her husband’s potential partner was for them to adore her children.

“I said ‘They don’t need to be this, they don’t need to be that. But they need to love the [expletive] out of my kids. And I need you guys to make sure that that happens.’ And I said it to Edwin too and he said, ‘It’s not going to happen. You can’t talk like that.’ But we have to talk like that,” said the mother of four.

Teddi Mellencamp Gave Details About Her Surgery

Mellencamp shared details about her surgery in a December 27 Instagram post. In the caption of the upload, she shared that her “surgery went well.”

“I specifically went through a ‘wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.’ Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back (swipe to see the area before surgery),” wrote the former RHOBH personality.

The “Two Ts In a Pod” co-host also stated that she appreciated the “outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs” from her fans. In addition, she encouraged her followers to “get your skin checked.”

“I promise you do not want to go through this,” continued Mellencamp.

Several Bravo stars gave Mellencamp well-wishes in the post’s comments section.

“You’re one tough cookie. Sending love and prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏼🤍,” wrote RHOBH personality Dorit Kemsley.

“Stay strong girlfriend. Always rooting for you!” shared “Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin.

“Wishing you a smooth and speedy recovery 🙏🏻❤️,” added “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared She Got ‘Good News’ From Her Doctor in Mid-January 2024

Mellencamp gave an update on her health in the January 12 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod. According the former RHOBH star, she received “good news” from her oncologist about three weeks after her December 26 surgery.

“My oncologist sent me a text this morning and he said, ‘Final report is all good. Some atypical areas. But no melanoma. We’ll have to keep a close watch on you but all good now. I’ll want to see you in three months. Sooner if we have any concerns,’” shared the 42-year-old.