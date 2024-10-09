RHOBH Star Says She Was Disgusted by Her Husband’s Comment in Unaired Scene

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp opened up about an unaired moment involving her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

During a September 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,”co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp, who appeared as a full-time RHOBH star for two seasons, said she and Arroyave had an uncomfortable conversation during her first season on the Bravo series. She said that if the scene had aired, it “would have ended [them]” as a couple.

According to Mellencamp, RHOBH season 8 producers encouraged her and her husband to talk about potentially having more children.

“We start talking about it and Edwin says the quote, ‘Then you’re going to get big again. Are you okay with that?’” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp said she was upset about her husband’s comment.

“I honestly wanted to die in that moment,” said Mellencamp on her podcast episode.

She said, however, she did not confront her husband on camera because she felt the need to protect him and their marriage. Mellencamp then shared that she and her husband had a conversation after their on-camera date.

“Then we got into the [expletive] car, and I was like ‘I am disgusted that you said that. I’m furious that you said that. You embarrassed me, you hurt me. You know my past issues.’ Like all of these things,” said Mellencamp.

In addition, Mellencamp said she did not want Arroyave’s comment to negatively impact RHOBH viewers.

“Yes that hurt me and I’ll remember that forever, but imagine the amount of other women that’s going to hurt when it plays out,” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp & Her Husband Have Been Married for 13 Years

Mellencamp and Arroyave celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in July 2024. Mellencamp, who divorced her first husband Matt Robertson in 2010, shared an Instagram post in honor of their anniversary.

The July 4 post featured a picture of the couple taken on their wedding day. Mellencamp also shared a more recent picture of her and Arroyave, the father of her three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove. Mellencamp is also the stepmother to Arroyave’s oldest child, Bella.

In the post’s caption, Mellencamp wrote that she was “proud of” her and her husband.

“From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship. While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Teddi Mellencamp Asked Her Friends to Help Her Husband Find Another Partner if She Died

In a January 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp discussed her battle with skin cancer. She noted she underwent melanoma surgery in December 2023. She said she requested Judge, her former RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, and two of her other friends to help Arroyave find another romantic partner if she died due to her health issues.

“I like texted Kyle and two of our other best friends and I texted [Judge] too, and I just said, ‘You guys I need you to really be on point with who Edwin marries. And who’s going to raise my kids.’ Because I don’t trust that he can make those decisions on his own. And I really wasn’t freaking kidding,” said Mellencamp on her podcast episode.

She also said she needed Arroyave’s potential future partner to love Bella, Slate, Cruz, and Dove.

“I said ‘They don’t need to be this, they don’t need to be that. But they need to love the [expletive] out of my kids. And I need you guys to make sure that that happens,'” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Gave a Health Update in September 2024

Mellencamp gave an update about her health in a September 2024 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she said she had “surgery for [her] 16th melanoma removal.” She wrote that while the procedure “went well,” doctors “found a spot on [her] ear which is now being biopsied.”

“Obviously, I am grateful for my team of doctors who continue to give me the most thorough care. But part of me just wants to scream, ‘When will this be over for good!?'” wrote Mellencamp.

She then shared she appreciates messages from fans who gotten their skin checked because of her story.

“Thank you for your love and support, but also thank you for being an advocate for yourself and your health,” continued Mellencamp in the caption.

She also wrote she “will continue to be an advocate for finding a cure for this disease.”

“Which is why I am so honored to be the emcee at this year’s @curemelanoma gala on October 24th in NYC (swipe for a vid from last year’s). Any time I can use my voice to raise awareness, I will,” wrote Mellencamp. “And I can only hope that somebody I can use my voice to say I am cancer free. 💕”