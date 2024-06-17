RHOBH Alum Says She’s ‘Irritated’ About Denise Richards’ New Show

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is not happy about her former castmate, Denise Richards‘ upcoming E! docu-series.

During the June 16 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp shared her thoughts about Richards’ new project. According to E! News, the docu-series, which has the working title of “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” will focus on her dynamic with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her daughters, Sami, Lola, and Eloise.

While recording the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast episode, Judge accused Mellencamp of being “jealous” of Richards’ new opportunity. Mellencamp replied that she is “actually not jealous.”

“I’m irritated,” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp explained that she was bothered by the situation because she believed Richards was not forthcoming about her personal life when she starred on RHOBH. As fans are aware, Richards was a main RHOBH cast member during seasons 9 and 10.

“This is where my issue lies with all of this Denise Richards stuff. The major fight with Denise on my last season on ‘Beverly Hills’ with everybody, was Denise never wanted to talk about threesomes or the kids. Or anything. ‘We’re off limits, blah, blah, blah,'” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp clarified that she “hope[s] [the series] does well.”

Denise Richards Detailed Her Upcoming Series in a Statement

According to E! News, Richards used a statement to share details about her upcoming 2025 docu-series. She noted that Sami and Lola, fathered by her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, appeared in her E! reality series, “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated,” which ended in 2009 after two seasons.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just three and four years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” wrote the actress. “I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Denise Richards Discussed Her Appearance on RHOBH Season 13

Richards appeared in the 13th season of RHOBH, which premiered in 2023. During a March 2024 appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the actress discussed her behavior at Kyle Richards‘ dinner party, where marijuana-infused food was served to guests.

The mother of three shared she was sick while filming the RHOBH season 13 scene. She also explained she consumed an alcoholic beverage and ingested cold medicine before arriving at Kyle Richards’ home.

“I had half of a drink there. That was it. But I started to feel not right,” said the “Wild Things” actress.

Richards also explained her decision to confront RHOBH star Erika Jayne at Kyle Richards’ event. She stated that she did not understand why Jayne began treating her differently in RHOBH season 10.

“I didn’t understand my first season, she was so sweet to me. And I didn’t know what I did to her,” said Richards.

She stated that she believed Jayne “and a couple of the other women kept coming at [her] over and over and over” during RHOBH season 10.

In addition, the actress explained why she was upset with Dorit Kemsley for pointing out she was wearing her jacket upside down.

“Every single time I see Dorit, it’s always something. She’ll say, ‘Your lipstick doesn’t look right. Your hair –‘” said the 53-year-old. “And I got to the point where I’m like, ‘Who cares? Who gives a crap?’ I just feel like she will always do little things to make you feel slightly insecure. So I was like, ‘Stop.'”

The 14th season of RHOBH is currently in production.