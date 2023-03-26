RHOBH Star’s Kids Make Big Stage Debut: VIDEO

Teddi Mellencamp’s kids might be following in their famous grandfather’s footsteps. I March 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took her kids, Slate, 9, Cruz, 6, and Dove, 2, to see her rock star dad John Mellencamp’s concert at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California and they stole the show when they joined him on stage.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Kids Sang Their Grandfather’s 1980s Hit, “Jack & Diane”

John Mellencamp is on the road for his “Live and In Person Tour.” During the L.A. stop for his tour, the 71-year-old rocker made a special announcement.

“I have a surprise, I have grandchildren who are dying to help me sing this song,” he told the crowd, according to People. It was then that his daughter Teddi’s kids joined him on stage to sing along to an acoustic version of his breakout 1982 song, “Jack & Diane.” Cruz, especially, seemed comfortable with the spotlight as he belted out his grandpa’s signature tune, while little Dove had to be coaxed by Teddi’s brother, Hudson Mellencamp.

On March 24, 2023, Teddi posted to Instagram to give fans a look at the family moment with a series of photos and videos.

“So proud of my three kiddos who got on stage with PeePaw to sing ‘Jack and Diane’ at The Dolby the other night,” she captioned the post. “ Obviously Diva Dove needed her own handler (thank you @hudmoney.”

Fans reacted to say how much the kids look like their famous grandfather – and how much they seemed to love being on stage with him.

“Your kids stole the show when they backed up their grandpa while he acoustically sang Jack and Diane with his guitar. Pure magic,” one fan wrote.

“That is the cutest thing! Your dad is really enjoying it too,” another wrote.

“I just can NOT stand how cute this is! They adore each other and it SHOWS!” a third fan added.

The day after the show, Teddi shared another pic of her with her kids in their concert clothes with the caption, “Which of these 4 rockstars attended the @johnmellencamp concert and today needs a Pedialyte and 4 naps?

John Mellencamp is a Fun Grandfather

While he’s known as a rock star, John Mellencamp is a proud grandfather — and he’s been one for a long time. According to Closer Weekly, his oldest daughter, Michelle, was born in 1970 and she had a child, Elexis, at a young age. John told CBS News that he first became a grandfather when he was still in his 30s.

In 2017, Teddi opened up to People to reveal that her kids call their grandpa by the name “Peepaw.” “He’s so much fun with them,” she added. “We’re excited for the holidays. He told my daughter she can watch a movie and stay up late!”

In a later interview with Closer Weekly, Teddi said her kids love when their busy Peepaw comes to town. “It’s just so crazy. The kids get so excited to see [John] when he comes [to visit],” she said. “I’m such a picture taker in general, but I love to have those pictures of seeing him with each one of the babies,” she added.

More recently, Teddi shared an Instagram clip of one of her dad’s visits to her home. In the video, he is seen joking around during a card game with Slate, Dove, and Isabella, Teddi’s teen stepdaughter from her husband, Edwin Arroyave’s previous relationship.

