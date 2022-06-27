Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Why Her Father Would Get Annoyed by Her on RHOBH

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s father is famed singer John Mellencamp. During a June 2022 appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Arroyave shared that Mellencamp watched “RHOBH” when she starred on the show during its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons.

The mother of four noted, however, that her father did get annoyed by some of her behavior on the hit Bravo series.

“The only thing that he really got annoyed with me is when I cried. Because in our family, we’re not — he does not do well with crying,” explained the All In founder. “Unless something really terrible happens like there’s a death, like there’s not like crying, like you’re not having an argument and then you cry. And he could not understand my first season, like I think Erika [Jayne] said like something to me, and my eyes — I didn’t know how to handle it and he was like ‘That’s not who you are, I’ve never known you to cry like that. What is happening?’ I’m like, ‘I think it was the pressures of the camera. It was something added to it.’”

She explained that her father would have preferred her to “take those girls down” instead of crying during arguments with her co-stars.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Father on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Arroyave made similar comments about the “Jack & Diane” singer during a February 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She shared that her father was an avid watcher of “RHOBH.”

“He actually called me today and goes, I don’t know what my life has coming to because I had to call my assistant today to go what time is the Housewives on,” shared the 40-year-old.

She also noted that Mellencamp did not like it when she argued with Dorit Kemsley. She then noted that her father voiced concerns when she decided to join the “RHOBH” cast.

“I think his reaction was kind of similar to anybody who says why would you do the show? And I just said you know, I just have this feeling. I want to do it. I think there’s a lot of fun to be had. I think there’s a lot to learn and if I’m true to who I am then I can’t really have anything to lose,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed Her Father Was Supportive of Her on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in February 2022, Arroyave revealed that her father was supportive of her when she competed in “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3.

“He was like ‘Teddi, we are so proud of you. Like you played the game with integrity and like that is the kind of daughter that I’m like so proud to have because that shows how I raised you and we didn’t always get to see the full you on Housewives and you showed who you are and I love you.’ And so that made me feel so good because that’s how I wanted to come out of this game,” shared the former Bravo personality.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother