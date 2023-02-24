Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How Father Reacted to News She Will Be Naked on a Billboard

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced she will be appearing on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. The former Bravo personality confided that she would be naked on the billboard for a campaign. She also noted that she is not yet able to reveal what the billboard is promoting.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared how her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and her famous father, singer John Mellencamp, reacted to the news of the upcoming project.

“That was a really fun conversation to have with both my dad and husband. ‘Are you guys cool with me being naked on a billboard in Times Square?’ Both were like — once I sent them the last campaign, they were both like ‘yes, absolutely do it, it’s classy, it’s like you’re helping people, the way that it’s done is tasteful, go for it,’” shared Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared More Information About Her Naked Photo Shoot

While recording a February 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared more information about the photo shoot. She noted that her husband was present while she was posing for the pictures. The mother of four revealed that Edwin was pleased with the photos of his wife.

“I can’t reveal what it is yet but the cool thing is because of what it is, it’s actually really artistically done and [Edwin] goes ‘when I was looking at you I wasn’t like oh wow she’s trying – it looked like art to me,’ he said ‘I was really appreciating the art and the photography.’ But it was really fun,” said the All In founder.

Judge chimed in that she has seen the pictures and asserted that her podcast co-host “looked great” in them.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Has Spoken About Her Relationship With Her Father

Arroyave occasionally shares information about her relationship with her father on her podcast. For instance, in a November 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the former RHOBH star revealed that she was estranged from the “Jack & Diane” singer for several years. She explained that she did not have much money growing up after her father and her mother, Victoria Granucci, divorced when she was “in the third grade.” She explained that following the divorce, Granucci “got a significant amount of money, but she was a young girl” and had difficulty managing her finances.

“She married my dad when she was 18, so we moved to a completely different state, new place, whatever. She got a lump sum, and then she would get child support,” said Arroyave.

She revealed that she was not in communication with her father when she was a teenager after they got into an argument over finances.

“When I was 15-years-old we got into an argument and we didn’t talk for three years over money. Because we want to pretend we have no feelings, we will say things like ‘best three years of my life.’ You know, like we make those jokes,” said the reality television personality.