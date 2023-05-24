RHOBH Alum Thinks VPR Personality Delivered ‘Scripted Line’ in Season 10 Moment

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about a scene from “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. While recording the May 5 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave stated that she did not believe a scene involving her former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was genuine in season 10, episode 13. During the scene, Todd briefly entered his kitchen, where Katie Maloney was with his wife. He then brought up information Vanderpump told him about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which surprised Maloney. As fans are aware, the co-stars were having affair, but denied being romantically involved while filming season 10.

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana’s away, in the jacuzzi as well. And she stayed all night, yeah. I can’t believe that,” said Todd.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave referenced she joked that Vanderpump “probably paid Raquel” to have a romantic relationship with Sandoval during a March 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

“I was months before my time on my prediction … Remember when I said I feel like – and granted it was a bad joke and all of you guys came for me. But I said at the beginning all of this drama, I said ‘it is as if she paid these people to do this,’” said Arroyave. “Granted, I didn’t actually think that but when Ken came in and delivered his scripted line this week and he was like ‘Sandoval like can you believe?’ Like they woke him up from his nap and they’re like ‘wake up, come deliver this line’ and he’s like ‘can you that believe Sandoval had Raquel sleep over?’”

When Judge asked “how would he know that,” Arroyave responded, “that’s the point, he wouldn’t.”

“This is the point you just watch it, and I’m like listen, I made a joke but clearly my joke had a little bit of truth to it. It had a touch of reality,” said the former RHOBH star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Stated She Received Backlash Over Her Remark About Lisa Vanderpump

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, Arroyave claimed she received backlash over her joke about Vanderpump on Gorga’s podcast.

“I love Bravo fans, I think how passionate they are is obviously why ‘Two Ts’ is so successful, but it feels like my words will continue to get twisted and when people will come at you and say, ‘I wish you weren’t alive, I wish you died!'” said Arroyave.

She also stated that she can handle criticism, but does not appreciate when Bravo fans send her aggressive messages.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump addressed Arroyave’s remark on Twitter, writing, “I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own.”

Lala Kent Discussed the Season 10, Episode 13 Scene With Ken Todd

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed the season 10, episode 13 scene with Todd in a May 17 interview with Rolling Stone. She stated that she believes Vanderpump may have encouraged her husband to deliver the information about Sandoval and Leviss.

“Lisa is the head of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She does not want to get involved in the drama. This ain’t ‘Housewives.’ You respect the queen,” said Kent. “So, I believe — I may know — that Ken was the sacrificial lamb there. Lisa did not want to be the one to deliver this, but Lisa had told Ken this mind-blowing information, so Ken was the deliverer.”

Lisa Vanderpump Discussed the Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Sandoval’s cheating scandal from the perspective of a “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer on the April 6 episode of Steve-O’s podcast, “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!”

“Obviously you look for the great ratings and it has produced that, but after 11 years and these people, kids they were when they started to work for me about 14, 15 years ago, I’m very emotionally invested in them so I feel like I have been on so many journeys with them. Of course, it’s fantastic television but at a great price,” said Vanderpump.