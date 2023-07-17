RHOBH Alum Addresses Criticism of Her Reaction to Reports About Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave addressed that some fans have deemed her hypocritical for her reaction regarding reports about her former castmate, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky. According to People Magazine, the pair “have separated after 27 years of marriage.” Richards and Umansky’s Instagram statement, released on July 4, asserted that they were not divorcing and requested privacy from fans.

While recording the July 11 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave stated that she “got [her] a** handed to [her] on Twitter about not talking about” Richards’ marriage. She acknowledged she usually voices her opinion about reports regarding Bravo stars. However, she opted to not speak about the situation surrounding Richards as she is her close friend.

When Judge stated that she “got a lot of DMs calling [Arroyave] a hypocrite,” the RHOBH alum replied, “I did too.” She said, however, some fans appreciated that she decided to not discuss Richards’ marriage on her podcast. Arroyave likened the situation to if she divulged information about Judge without her permission.

“I also got way more DMs of people going, ‘That’s actually what a real friend does.’ That’s the thing – here’s the thing, when things are happening on the show — for example, Tamra, when I am watching her on [RHOC season 17], I am going to recap it as I see it. But if something was happening that was not filmed, or wasn’t happening on the show right now on camera and I came on and talked about it right here on the podcast without – just creating drama, that is being a s**** friend,” said Arroyave.

Judge shared that she agreed with her podcast co-host.

“I think what you did was the right thing to do and when people said that to me, I actually took the time to disagree with them, to try to help them understand, like this is just too close to home, it’s like talking about a family member,” stated the RHOC star.

Judge clarified, however, that she is aware “Two Ts In A Pod” listeners want to hear Arroyave’s opinion on the matter, as they believe she has “insider information.” Arroyave replied she will talk about the situation when the upcoming fourteenth season of RHOBH airs.

“They will have to wait until the season airs when I’m watching it in real time because I’m not going to speculate at the moment on something that is with a friend off-camera,” said the former RHOBH personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Why She Did Not Want to Comment About Reports Regarding Kyle Richards

Arroyave briefly spoke about the reports surrounding Richards and Umansky on the July 7 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She said that she will not be discussing reports of Richards and Umansky’s separation on her podcast.

“Kyle, Mauricio, and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast, and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes and I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people that I don’t know,” said Arroyave.

She stated that because the public does not “know everything” about Richards’ marriage, she has “decided to bow out from this conversation.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Was Spotted With Kyle Richards

Arroyave was spotted alongside Richards in her car during a July 9 interaction with the paparazzi. According to Page Six, the photographers asked Richards to comment on the rumors that she and country singer Morgan Wade are romantically involved. After the “Halloween Ends” actress replied that the rumors were not true, the paparazzi noted that she and the 28-year-old have “matching tattoos.”

Both Richards and Arroyave, who is married to Edwin Arroyave, replied that they also “have matching tattoos.”

“[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” stated Richards.