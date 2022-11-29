Former RHOBH Star Defends Kyle Richards

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is standing by her best friend, Kyle Richards.

During a Nov. 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Mellencamp shared her reaction to Richards’ breakdown during the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion. Richards’ tears were a reaction to her sister, Kathy Hilton, as Hilton joined the cast for the third and final leg of the reunion and spoke about the drama between her and her sister, as well as her and Lisa Rinna.

“You know, of course, it broke my heart as her friend, but also watching it as a viewer now, I was watching the rest of the girls kind of play to the audience versus their friend who was breaking down and I don’t like that,” Mellencamp explained during the appearance.

“I was the only one that hugged her,” host Andy Cohen noted about Richards.

“Yeah, like what was happening?” Mellencamp replied. “I don’t want to see that. I want to see actual true emotion, not, what is everybody watching going to see and want.”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was not exactly easy for Richards, as she was caught in the middle of a feud between her sister, Hilton, and her costar, Rinna. During their cast trip to Aspen, Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister and fellow castmates. Hilton denied this, but during the reunion, she was upset because she felt like Richards didn’t defend her enough. Currently, the two sisters are not on speaking terms.

Kyle Richards Wants Mellencamp to Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Daily Mail Australia in July 2022, Richards admitted that she really wants to see her friend Mellencamp back on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with her. Mellencamp was a part of the franchise from seasons 8 through 10.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife,” Richards told Daily Mail Australia at the time.