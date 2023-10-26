Teddi Mellencamp Reads Messages From Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne About Rumored Fight

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave decided to get to the bottom of rumors regarding her former co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

According to Reality Blurb, sources claimed that Rinna, who left RHOBH after season 12, and Jayne had a heated encounter inside the establishment, Bar Nineteen12, located in the Beverly Hills Hotel. While recording the October 24 episode of her and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave stated she sent Rinna and Jayne texts to clear up rumors that they had “a big fight.” She revealed she was “a little bit even worried” when she came across the claims.

“I was like, ‘What if this is true?’ So I texted both Rinna and Erika. I was like, ‘What if this is the end?'” recalled Arroyave.

According to Arroyave, Rinna texted, “I got there at 6:10 pm. I was gone by 8. We were all laughing, having fun. Yes, at one point I stood up and took some pictures. No drama, no fight, we’re all good.”

“Erika responds, ‘No fighting about defunding the police. We were talking about music, laughing, and having fun.’ So guys, this is a non-story story,” continued Arroyave.

Erika Jayne Shared Her Thoughts About Filming Without Lisa Rinna

Jayne and Rinna were close friends throughout their seven years together on RHOBH. During an October 2023 appearance on the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, the “Pretty Mess” singer shared how she felt about filming without Rinna for RHOBH season 13. Jayne stated she believed “her absence” would be felt on the show.

“She made a lot of things happen in the show. She was really good in the show,” said Jayne.

In addition, Jayne noted that she has remained close with Rinna, despite no longer co-starring together.

“We had dinner not too long ago,” said Jayne.

Jayne made similar comments in an October 2023 interview with E! News. She stated the RHOBH cast “miss[ed] Lisa Rinna’s presence.” The 52-year-old said, however, that cast changes are “the nature of show business.”

“You’re here, you’re gone. The show must go on. It’s fine. I walked into the show with only one friend, so now I get to rebuilt my connection with others,” said the reality television star.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Kyle Richards’ Relationship in an October 2023 Interview

While speaking to E! News, Jayne briefly discussed her castmate Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. She said the situation is difficult because “you want to ask questions,” but “at the end of the day, it’s really none of our business.”

“Kyle will let us know when she wants us to,” said Jayne.

In the October 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Jayne denied rumors that Richards and Umansky were fabricating their separation to increase RHOBH ratings. She referenced that the Agency CEO and Richards share three children, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Umansky has also been in Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s life since he began dating the “Halloween Ends” actress in 1994.

“It is not a storyline. No one would do this for a storyline. I mean, there’s a family here. They have daughters. You would never do that for storyline. That’s kind of gross,” said Jayne.