RHOBH Alum Responds to Fans Who Think She Looks ‘Completely Different’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the show for its eighth season, which premiered in 2018. The reality television personality was let go from the series following season 10. However, she made brief appearances in seasons 11 and 12.

On March 20, Arroyave took to Instagram to share that she has been receiving comments about her appearance from Bravo fans. The All In founder uploaded two side-by-side pictures. The first photo was taken during her first season on RHOBH and the second image consisted of a recent picture.

In the caption of the post, Arroyave stated that Instagram users will often comment “‘Teddi, you look like a completely different person than when you were first on Housewives.’” She then explained some fans may believe she looks different because she has “gotten older” and “had a neck lift.” The former Bravo personality also asserted that her appearance did not change much in the last five years.

“I don’t understand why this is a go-to ‘insult’ especially when I feel like I still look like me. And I actually feel I’m a better me— a me who’s found her voice, her strength and a confidence not seen on the show,” wrote the RHOBH alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Opened Up About Her Neck Lift in May 2022

Arroyave shared she underwent a lower rhytidectomy, also known as a neck lift, as she was unhappy with her side profile in May 2022. The reality television personality shared her reasoning behind her decision to be transparent about surgery while speaking to Extra in May 2022.

“We live in a world of filters and everyone thinking this person, all of the sudden ‘it just disappeared because I drank a bunch of water,’” said the 41-year-old. “I didn’t want to be that person. I wanted to be someone that said ‘hey listen, no, yes, I work really hard on changing my life and being healthy but this is something that I couldn’t change on my own.'”

Arroyave also shared she has gotten both positive and negative feedback from fans about her choice to have a lower rhytidectomy.

“There were way more positive than there was negative but I kind of wanted to point out the negative because people continuously want to know all the details but then when you give them the details they’re upset about it,” said the mother of three.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Daughter Saw Negative Comments About Her Body

In a February 2023 Instagram post, Arroyave revealed that social media users had criticized her body. She uploaded a series of texts written by her daughter, Slate Arroyave, 10, who assured her mother that she is “a wonderful woman that is so beautiful.”

In the caption, Arroyave shared that she was upset that her “daughter saw some of the comments where people called [her] chubby and rectangle.”

“I can handle it because I am confident in my own skin; but let’s do better because you never know who is reading what you write. I am proud to be raising a kind, loving and empathetic 10-year-old. One can only hope the keyboard warriors will learn something from her. 💕,” read a portion of the caption.

Arroyave’s close friend and former RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards commented on the post, writing, “Aw I love Slate ❤️ So sweet and so true.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed if She Would Be Willing to Guest Star on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge currently host a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod.” While recording the March 14 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that a fan had inquired if she would be willing to have guest appearances on RHOC as her friend. The former RHOBH personality shared that she would appear on the show “if it was Tamra’s birthday trip” being filmed. She clarified, however, that she “wouldn’t do a drop in friend role.”

“It would need to be a consistent salary,” stated the former Bravo star.